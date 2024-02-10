UK weather: Met Office issues fresh yellow warnings for southwest and eastern England

Large parts of England could face travel disruption and some flooding as heavy rain hits later today, the Met Office has said.

The forecaster has issued a yellow weather warning for rain which covers from Newcastle and its surrounding areas down to East Anglia, along England's east coast. This comes into force at 6pm and lasts until 12pm on Sunday.

Another fresh yellow warning for rain, which also comes into effect at 6pm, covers much of Cornwall, as well as parts of Devon and Somerset. That warning lasts until 6am tomorrow morning.

Under the warnings, people are urged to be aware that flooding of homes and businesses is possible, while disruption on the roads and public transport is probable.

Check the weather forecast where you are

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly.

Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News alerts on a smartphone or tablet via the Sky News App. You can also follow @SkyNews on X or subscribe to our YouTube channel to keep up with the latest news.