UK weather: Met Office issues UK snow and ice warnings for up to 20cm of snowfall

Parts of the UK, including Glasgow (pictured, 2021), could receive snowfall over the coming week (AFP/Getty)

The Met Office has issued several yellow weather warnings for snow and ice for this weekend and the start of next week.

The agency has warned of up to 20cm of snow in northern England and southern Scotland with a warning covering the region from 10am on Monday to 10am on Tuesday.

Another warning for snow and ice covers northern Scotland from 4pm on Sunday to 11am on Monday.

The Met Office’s deputy chief meteorologist, Rebekah Hicks, said the UK would start to see much colder weather from Sunday as a low pressure system moves in across the north.

She added that the cold weather front could “will likely reach all parts of the UK by midweek”.

“Temperatures will drop as a northerly airflow develops, bringing in colder Arctic air. This introduces the possibility of snow, initially over high ground in the north from Sunday, with gusty winds also a potential hazard,” Ms Hicks said in a statement released by the forecaster.

The Met Office has issued weather warnings for snow and ice for two regions of the UK on Monday (Met Office)

From Sunday, the agency says showers will turn increasingly wintry with hail, sleet and some snow in northern Scotland, with temperatures falling to near freezing overnight.

On Monday, in northern England and southern Scotland, spells of rain, sleet and snow are likely overnight into Tuesday morning, with snow falling on high ground, “perhaps as much as 15cm to 20cm”.

Temperatures will fall to near freezing on Tuesday morning (Met Office)

There is also a “small chance” of snow settling on lower ground, said the Met Office, which warned of the possibility of rural communities being cut off and bus and train services being delayed or cancelled.

The agency is forecasting that cold or very cold temperatures are likely to affect most parts of the UK from Tuesday, with wintry showers particulaly in the north and exposed coastal districts.

Looking ahead to the week from Tuesday, a spokesperson said: “Cold or very cold conditions are likely to affect most if not all parts of the UK early in this period, with wintry showers affecting in particular northern parts and exposed coastal districts.

“Overnight frost will likely be widespread and occasionally strong winds will result in significant wind chill.”