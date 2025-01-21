UK weather: Storm Eowyn to bring strong winds across UK this week, Met Office says

Storm Eowyn has been named by the Met Office ahead of strong winds across the UK on Friday and into Saturday.

The winds, caused by low pressure, will lead to disruption such as damage to buildings, power cuts and flying debris which could threaten lives.

It will also cause disruption to travel, with road, rail, airports and ferries likely to be affected.

The storm is expected to sweep close to or over the northwest, bringing "very strong" south-easterly and south-westerly winds.

The Met said gusts could reach 60mph inland and 80mph in coastal areas but should lose some of their force on Saturday.

People should beware of potential large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties by the strong gusts.

The Met Office has also issued yellow weather warnings for "very strong winds" across the UK for 24 hours on Friday.

The areas set to be affected by the storm include East Midlands and West Midlands, London and southeast England, northwest England, southwest England, Wales, Yorkshire and Humber.

Other affected areas are central Tayside & Fife, Grampian, Highlands and Eilean Siar, Northern Ireland, Orkney and Shetland, southwest Scotland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde.

Eowyn is the fifth storm to hit the UK since the end of October.

To minimise travel disruption, the Met recommends being prepared by checking road conditions and timetables beforehand if planning on driving or using other means of transport.

When it comes to the risk of power cuts, people should consider gathering essential items such as torches and batteries and a mobile phone power pack.

Those living in coastal areas should exercise caution as "even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea", the forecaster added.