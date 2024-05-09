UK weather: 'Thundery breakdowns' set to put an end to weekend of warm weather

Fine, dry and sunny weather looks likely to last until the weekend but Britons are being warned not to get used to it.

High temperatures are expected to dominate for the next few days, but come Monday, forecasters have warned that the UK will experience "thundery breakdowns".

On Friday, the south of England will see highs of 25C, with the potential of temperatures reaching 26C on Saturday and possibly 27C on Sunday, according to the Met Office.

This will beat the hottest temperature of the year so far, after 24.3C was recorded at Heathrow and at St James's Park in London on Thursday.

Scotland and Northern Ireland are also expected to enjoy warmer springtime weather, with 22C forecast for Saturday in Glasgow.

Alex Burkill, a Met Office meteorologist, said the warmer weather is down to high pressure that has been over the UK for much of this week.

The forecaster warned that with higher temperatures comes increased levels of UV and pollen, urging people to ensure they are protected.

But come Sunday, the area of high pressure will pass to the east, making way for "more widespread and longer-lived spells of rain", the Met Office predicts.

"Some of the rain will be heavy and thundery. This will also lead to a much cooler feel to the day," Tony Wisson, deputy chief meteorologist, said.

Northern parts of the UK will also see cloudy skies, and patches of moving high pressure are "likely to cause periods of prolonged rainfall" in parts of Northern Ireland and the north of Scotland, according to the forecaster.

Sky News weather producer Joanna Robinson adds that along with the wind and rain, next week temperatures will drop back closer to the average for this time of year.