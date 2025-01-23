UK weather: Rare red warning for parts of UK ahead of Storm Eowyn - with tornado and 'danger to life' alerts

A rare red alert for "very strong" wind has been issued for parts of the UK ahead of Storm Eowyn.

The alert, which covers all of Northern Ireland from 7am on Friday until 2pm, and parts of Scotland from 10am to 5pm, warns of "very dangerous conditions" and "widespread disruption".

Tornados could also hit parts of the UK today, ahead of the storm, with forecasters warning of a danger to life.

The Met Office said changing conditions could trigger an explosive cyclogenesis - or weather bomb - with strong winds, rain, snow and gusts of up to 90mph expected on Friday.

The red alert is the Met Office's most serious warning and means the weather is likely to cause "substantial disruption to travel, energy supplies and possibly widespread damage to property and infrastructure", according to the agency.

A series of amber and yellow warnings have also been put in place, threatening injuries and a danger to life.

Ahead of the strong gusts, all schools in Northern Ireland have been advised to close on Friday by the Education Authority.

Stormont Education Minister Paul Givan said: "I understand this will impact on the work of schools and indeed on other businesses and services, but the decision has been taken to avoid any potential risk to life for children and young people as well as staff.

"Schools should put plans in place today for remote learning so that pupils can study at home."

The record for a gust in Northern Ireland is 124mph in Kilkeel, Co Down, in January 1974.

Across the border, Met Eireann has issued a rare nationwide red warning for wind across the Republic of Ireland, describing possible "danger to life".

Irish premier Simon Harris has warned there is an "extreme" risk to life.

He said he had been briefed on the storm approaching Ireland from midnight, adding: "Storm Eowyn is dangerous, destructive and damaging.

"We cannot give a higher warning than nationwide red. The risk to life is extreme and real.

"You need to pay attention. Do not travel. Do not go near the sea."

At a press briefing later, Ireland's National Emergency Co-ordination Group said the storm is set to be one of the most dangerous the country has faced with gusts around 80mph expected.

Eoin Sherlock, head of forecasting at Met Eireann, warned that the jet stream will bring storms of "incredible intensity" which has left Ireland in the "firing line".

In Scotland, First Minister John Swinney also urged people not to travel in affected areas during the bad weather.

Speaking at the Scottish parliament, he said: "We have to be clear, people should not travel and Police Scotland will issue a formal 'do not travel' advisory notice shortly.

"Councils will make decisions today on school closures.

"Red weather warnings like this are very rare. Our message is simple, please follow the advice from the Met Office and the police, take this seriously and stay safe."

The head of road policing at Police Scotland later told Sky News there will be "significant disruptions".

Chief Superintendent Hilary Sloan added: "It's not very often we get a red weather warning, so it's absolutely imperative that we get that message out to road users not to travel."

Read the full Sky News weather forecast

European storm forecasters Estofex issued a level 2 alert, saying there was a "risk of a few tornados" between 6am on Thursday and 6am on Friday.

"A strong event cannot be ruled out," the meteorologists said.

"Given rapid translation of thunderstorms, any tornado could be long-tracked... The main tornado risk seems to evolve along and [south] of a Bristol-London line."

Met Office forecasters explained the storm had a central air pressure of 1001hPa as of Wednesday evening, but this was expected to drop by 62hPa by the early hours of Friday.

"This is known as explosive cyclogenesis or a weather bomb and will bring damaging winds to some areas," they said.

The major change in the UK's weather was starting on Thursday, the Met Office said, with heavy rain and strong gusts triggered by a powerful jet stream pushing low pressure across the Atlantic and towards the country after a recent cold spell over North America.

The south coast of England, parts of the South West and much of the Welsh coast are covered by a yellow weather warning for wind from 7am until 6pm on Thursday.

Some coastal routes and sea fronts in these areas will be affected by spray or large waves, the national weather service said.

But as the storm arrives on Friday, rain and even snow is expected over parts of Northern Ireland, Scotland and on higher ground in northern England.

The whole country is covered by at least one yellow weather warning on Friday, with warnings for snow, wind and rain in place.

The Met Office says the strongest winds are due to hit the north of England, south of Scotland and North Wales, where an amber wind warning is in place from 6am to 9pm on Friday - but the south of the country will also be affected.

Gusts of up to 90mph are more likely to be found along the more exposed coastal areas, while winds of between 60 and 70mph are expected inland.

The Met Office advised people to secure loose items outside homes as there could be a danger to life caused by flying debris.

Mike Silverstone, deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office said: "Storm Eowyn is expected to bring very strong winds and widespread disruption on Friday. There are currently a number of weather warnings in place, with all parts of the UK covered by one warning at some point on Friday.

"Storm Eowyn is expected to cross Northern Ireland early on Friday morning. It will then continue north-east across the northern half of Scotland during Friday afternoon and is expected to be centred near Shetland during Friday evening."

National Highways, which operates motorways and major A roads in England, has urged motorists in the North West, North East and Yorkshire to plan for disruption on Friday.

It has warned of "a particularly high risk" that high-sided vehicles, caravans and motorbikes could be blown over.

Rail passengers also face being stranded in the north of England, as LNER warned there would be no trains in either direction north of Newcastle from 11am on Friday.

"Services north of York will also be subject to short-notice cancellation and significant delay," an LNER spokesperson said.

"Alternative travel options will be limited due to the nature of the weather."

Traffic Wales has said it expects "high winds" may result in the closure of Britannia Bridge on Friday, which connects the island of Anglesey with the city of Bangor.

In Scotland, a number of CalMac services scheduled for Friday have been cancelled.

The ferry operator has further warned that afternoon sailings on Thursday may also be "liable to disruption or cancellation at short notice".

Meanwhile, ScotRail said it is currently working with industry partners and will share information on what impact the storm will bring to services "shortly".