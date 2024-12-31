London fireworks go ahead as weather cancels other UK events

New Year's Eve events across the UK have been cancelled as the country braces for high winds, heavy rain and snow - but celebrations in Manchester and London are going ahead.

Many parts of the UK are covered by at least one Met Office weather warning until Wednesday.

Transport delays are "likely" as strong winds may reach speeds of up to 70mph in parts of England and Northern Ireland, forecasters warned.

Hogmanay celebrations in Edinburgh have already been cancelled over public safety concerns, as have fireworks displays in Blackpool, Newcastle, the Isle of Wight and Ripon in North Yorkshire.

Hogmanay organisers, Unique Assembly, have apologised to international tourists who travelled to Edinburgh for the street party and midnight fireworks display.

Scotland's Culture Secretary Angus Robertson said cancelling the festival was "undoubtedly" the correct decision.

"I'm truly sorry for everybody who has travelled but I think given the extent of the weather forecast - it's really, really bad in some parts of the country - it's not the right thing to proceed," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

The fireworks display in Blackpool was cancelled because of the expected high winds. The town's other events will go ahead, including a projection show to mark the start of 2025.

Heavy rain flooded roads in the Scottish Highlands earlier on New Year's Eve [PA Media]

An empty stage in Edinburgh after Hogmanay events were cancelled because of the bad weather [PA Media]

A spokesperson for London's mayor said the capital's firework display would go ahead at midnight despite concerns over the weather.

Darryl Fleming, who runs the company in charge of the display, said his team was "looking forward to delivering a full show".

Celebrations in Manchester will also go ahead as planned, after its fireworks display was moved to the top of the city's central library.

Councillor Pat Karney, Manchester City Council's designated New Year spokesperson, said: "Mancunians know that when it's a bit cold and wet you have to wrap up warm, but we're looking forward to seeing everyone tonight.

"All you need is your dancing shoes, party spirit and your nearest and dearest.

"Grab hold of those and we can't wait to see you in St Peter's Square for the last party of 2024."

Some parts of the country may get to welcome the new year with nature's own fireworks display - the Northern Lights.

Its colourful auroras may be visible in Scotland, Northern Ireland and possibly northern England "depending on the cloud cover", the Met Office said.

The weather warnings in place across the UK include:

An amber rain warning covering parts of North West England is in place until 09:00 on Wednesday

Parts of central and southern Scotland and northern England are covered by a yellow warning for wind until 23:00 on Tuesday

A yellow warning for snow is in place until midnight on Tuesday in Orkney and Shetland

A yellow warning for snow and rain covers the Highlands and Moray until 04:00 GMT on Wednesday

A yellow warning for rain for much of Wales and north-west England is in force until 11:00 on Wednesday

A yellow warning for snow and ice in the north of mainland Scotland is in force from 04:00 until 09:00 on Wednesday

A yellow warning of wind is in place for Wales and large parts of England is in place from 00:15 until 15:00 on Wednesday

In the Highlands, forecasters warned "blizzard conditions are possible", especially in the far northern regions of Sutherland and Caithness.

The Environment Agency (EA) issued a flood warning for the River Rothay at Grasmere, White Bridge and Stock Lane in the Lake District. It is the only flood warning in England.

Blackpool's firework display was cancelled because of the expected high winds [PA Media]

The poor weather conditions were expected to cause travel disruption in parts of the country.

Transport for Wales and London North Eastern Railway warned some services could be delayed or cancelled at short-notice.

Northern Ireland's Translink advised passengers to check online before travelling.

A number of routes in Scotland have been impacted because of speed restrictions, including Inverness services to Perth and the Kyle of Lochalsh; Perth to Stirling; and Edinburgh to Inverness.

The EA warned those travelling or celebrating on New Year Eve to be "especially careful".

Stefan Laeger, the agency's flood duty manager, urged people to "stay away from swollen rivers and not to drive through floodwater as just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car".