UKMTO: Merchant vessel struck by 2 projectiles in Red Sea

Another merchant vessel was seemingly attack in the Red Sea, the United Kingdom Trade Organization said Tuesday. Image courtesy of United Kingdom Trade Organization/Release

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- A merchant vessel transiting the Red Sea where the Houthi Rebels of Yemen have been attacking ships was struck by two unknown projectiles early Monday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said in an advisory note.

The maritime observation agency said the vessel was hit about 70 nautical miles northwest of Saleef, Yemen. A third explosion was also reported in close proximity to the vessel.

"Damage control is underway," the agency said, citing the ship's master.

No casualties were reported onboard and the ship is proceeding to its next port of call, it said.

The ship was not identified.

The Iran-backed Houthis, embolden by Israel's war against Hamas, have been enforcing a military blockade of the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since Mid-November, attacking vessels that transit the region. they claim it is in solidarity with the Palestinian people of Gaza where Israel is waging war against the other Iran proxy militia.

The rebels have seized one vessel, sunken two and killed at least four sailors amid the blockade, which has seen the Houthis launch some 150 attacks at commercial and military ships.