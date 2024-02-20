Ukraine calls for new sanctions on Russia over Navalny

STORY: The comments came after EU nations, such as Germany, Lithuania and Sweden, sought specific new penalties following Navalny's death in a remote penal colony in Russia, while U.S. president Joe Biden also warned Moscow could face consequences.

"We ask to implement this sanction on economic issues, in economic spheres and in political spheres on personalities," Denys Shmyhal told a press conference in Tokyo, where he met Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to discuss reconstruction in Ukraine.

Japan's government has pledged financial aid of more than $10 billion to Ukraine so far, but has not provided any military aid as it forbids the export of lethal weapons.