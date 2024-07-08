Ukraine children's hospital hit by Russian attack

STORY: :: People search in the rubble at a children's hospital in Kyiv after it was hit in a Russian attack

:: Kyiv, Ukraine

:: July 8, 2024

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the attack on the capital was one of the heaviest since the start of Russia's invasion in February 2022.

He said windows were smashed and panels ripped off. Parents holding babies walked out into the street, dazed and sobbing.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the Russian forces fired more than 40 missiles targeting different cities and damaging infrastructure, commercial and residential buildings in different Ukrainian cities.