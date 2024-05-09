Ukraine deputy PM in charge of reconstruction ousted amid ministry reform

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's parliament voted on Thursday to dismiss Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov, who has overseen the wartime reconstruction effort and championed efforts to set up a vital Black Sea shipping lane, lawmakers said.

Kubrakov also helped ensure key logistical routes for millions of people fleeing the fighting early in the war after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The 41-year-old's dismissal comes amid plans to break up his powerful ministry into two separate portfolios. It was not immediately clear who would replace him.

Kubrakov said on Facebook that his dismissal was not discussed with him before the vote and he did not have a chance to present a detailed report on his activities to parliament.

Ukrainian media reported that lawmakers from President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's party were considering setting up two separate ministries to oversee infrastructure and regional policies.

Kubrakov was appointed deputy prime minister in December 2022. Prior to that, he was infrastructure minister.

