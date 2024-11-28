Ukraine’s energy facilities ‘under massive enemy attack’, minister says

Smoke billows from a building following a missile attack in Kyiv on September 2, 2024.

Energy facilities in Ukraine came “under massive attack” in the early hours of Thursday, the country’s energy minister said as a series of Russian missiles were detected headed for Kharkiv, Odesa and eight other regions. The attack comes as temperatures have dropped to freezing, and a UN official has warned that as Russia continues to target Ukraine’s power grid, this winter could become the “harshest since the start of the war”.

Ukraine’s power infrastructure was “under massive enemy attack” on Thursday, the energy minister said, after a countrywide air raid alert was declared due to incoming missiles.

“Once again, the energy sector is under massive enemy attack. Attacks on energy facilities are taking place across Ukraine,” German Galushchenko said in a Facebook post.

National power grid operator Ukrenergo had “urgently introduced emergency power cuts”, he added, as temperatures across the country dropped to around 0 degrees Celsius (32 degrees Fahrenheit).

A senior UN official, Rosemary DiCarlo, this month denounced the rise in civilian casualties in the nearly three-year conflict between Ukraine and Russia, noting Moscow’s targeting of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure may make this winter the “harshest since the start of the war”.

Ukraine’s military said earlier Thursday that an air raid alert had been declared across the country “due to a missile threat” in a message on Telegram.

Missiles were detected headed for Kharkiv, Odesa and eight other regions, according to other messages from the air force.

“Kharkiv, go to the shelters!” it warned.



