Ukraine’s Energy Ministry details ongoing power disruptions across multiple regions

As of December 22, power was cut off in five oblasts

Settlements in five Ukrainian oblasts are without electricity supply due to bad weather, but no planned power cuts are occuring, the press service of the Ministry of Energy reported on Dec. 22.

Scheduled outages for household consumers are not expected, and the situation in the power system is stable and under control, the Energy Ministry assures.

Read also: DTEK CEO on restoring Ukraine’s power grid in 2023

Zakarpattya Oblast

As a result of the squally winds, 271 settlements – 64,300 consumers – were cut off from electricity.

Lviv Oblast

As a result of bad weather, 70 settlements – 10,100 customers –are without power.

Donetsk Oblast

Due to adverse weather conditions, 41 settlements in the region are de-energized, and another 120 settlements are without power supply as a result of hostilities.

Read also: Power grid struggling despite decreased consumption, reports Energy Ministry

Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast

Due to strong winds, 13 settlements – 4,100 customers – are without electricity.

Kharkiv Oblast

As a result of bad weather, eight settlements with 376 customers are without power. About 16,000 consumers are without power due to the hostilities, and one settlement has been reconnected. The fighting damaged equipment on two gas pipelines in one district. Some households were disconnected. In addition, a gas leak was detected in the city of Kharkiv at a low-pressure inlet pipeline, and 15 apartments were disconnected from the gas supply. At the same time, seven households that were without gas supply due to damage to gas networks as a result of hostilities were reconnected.

Volyn Oblast

A medium-pressure gas distribution pipeline was damaged during excavation work. Some consumers were disconnected.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

As a result of hostilities, equipment on low-pressure gas pipelines was damaged in one of the districts of the region. Some customers were disconnected.

Zaporizhzhya Oblast

As a result of the shelling, 1,800 metering points were de-energized, and 504 were reconnected. The shelling also resulted in the disconnection of a 35 kV overhead line without disconnecting power to consumers. For technological reasons, 1,300 households were disconnected.

Story continues

Kyiv Oblast

An industrial facility in Vasylkiv district was disconnected due to a gas leak, but the gas supply has now been restored. A gas leak also cut off the gas supply to an educational and utility facility, which has now been restored.

Read also: Russia escalating attacks to cripple Ukraine's power system — UK Intel

Sumy Oblast

As a result of the hostilities, 55 settlements – 2,600 customers – remain without electricity.

Kherson Oblast

In Kherson city, 5,600 consumers were cut off from power due to hostilities, but all of them have been reconnected. A total of 45 settlements with about 26,000 metering points are de-energized.

Khmelnytskyi Oblast

Gas supplies to more than 100 consumers was cut off due to technical problems.

Chernihiv Oblast

As a result of the hostilities, 14 settlements (1,100 metering points) are without electricity supply. Two settlements (517 customers) were cut off due to technical issues.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine