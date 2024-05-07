Ukraine foils Russian assassination plot targeting Zelensky

FRANCE 24
·1 min read

Ukraine on Tuesday announced that it had detained two Ukrainian security officials involved in a plot coordinated by Russia to assassinate senior Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Two colonels in the State Guard of Ukraine, which protects top officials, were detained on suspicion of enacting the plan drawn up by Russia’s Federal Security Service, a statement said. The colonels were recruited before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, according to the statement.

It quoted the head of the State Security Service, Vasyl Maliuk, as saying the plot foresaw an attack ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inauguration for a fifth term Tuesday. Maliuk said he personally oversaw the top-secret operation to track the plot.

Zelensky has been targeted by Russia on multiple occasions, including at the beginning of the Russian invasion in February 2022, according to Kyiv.

In the latest assassination plot, Ukrainian security officials said Russia had worked to identify individuals close to Zelensky's security detail who could take the Ukrainian leader hostage and kill him.

The two Ukrainian colonels were arrested on suspicion of treason, which carries a life sentence, the statement said.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and Reuters)


Read more on FRANCE 24 English

Read also:
Russia puts Ukraine's Zelensky on criminal 'wanted' list
Putin inaugurated for record fifth term after nearly a quarter-century in power
Zelensky says NATO must decide if alliance and Ukraine ‘indeed are allies’

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Russian plot to assassinate Zelensky foiled, Ukraine intelligence agents say

    The failed kidnap assassination was supposed to be a ‘gift’ to Vladimir Putin ahead of his inauguration, the head of Ukraine’s secret service claimed

  • Caleb Williams organizing offseason workouts with Bears teammates

    Cole Kmet told 670 the Score that Caleb Williams has already started organizing some throwing sessions with his new Bears teammates.

  • Ukraine says it caught agents for Russia plotting Zelenskiy's murder

    The two men were colonels in Ukraine's state guard service recruited by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) who leaked classified information to Moscow, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on the Telegram app. They were tasked with finding someone close to the presidential guard who would take Zelenskiy hostage and later kill him, the SBU statement said, without making clear at what point the alleged plot had been foiled.

  • George Weston reports Q1 profit down on Choice REIT charges, raises dividend

    TORONTO — George Weston Ltd. raised its quarterly dividend as it reported its first-quarter profit fell compared with year ago as it was hit by one-time charges related to its large stake in Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The company, which also holds a majority interest in Loblaw Cos. Ltd., says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 82 cents per share, up from 71.3 cents per share. The increased payment to shareholders came as George Weston says its profit attributable to com

  • Chinese President Xi Jinping says world has entered 'new period of turbulence and change'

    China's President Xi Jinping met Monday with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the French presidential palace in Paris. Xi Jinping arrived in France Sunday for a two-day state visit that is expected to focus both on trade disputes and wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

  • Ex-DOJ Official Stunned By Trump Hand Gesture In Court: ‘Can’t Begin To Fathom’

    Neal Katyal also summed up the latest defense by the former president's legal team in his hush money trial as "atrocious."

  • Rachel Maddow Urges People to Prepare for ‘the Freakout’ When Trump ‘Inevitably’ Is ‘Ordered Into Jail’ | Video

    "Heads up, this is no time to check out," the MSNBC prime time host says The post Rachel Maddow Urges People to Prepare for ‘the Freakout’ When Trump ‘Inevitably’ Is ‘Ordered Into Jail’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • George Conway Dumps On Key Donald Trump Trial Tactic: 'A Huge Mistake'

    "It fills an emotional need for Donald Trump but it does not really help him," said the conservative attorney.

  • The Latest | 12th day of Donald Trump's hush money trial adjourns early

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors in Donald Trump's hush money trial heard for the first time how and why Michael Cohen's reimbursement for payment the Stormy Daniels' payment was entered as a legal expense. Former Trump Organization controller Jeffrey McConney testified Monday about conversations he had with the company's longtime finance chief Allen Weisselberg in January 2017 about reimbursing Cohen for $130,000 he'd paid to lawyer Keith Davidson, Daniels' then-lawyer. McConney said handwritten notes fr

  • Russians Are Coming to Terms With Putin’s War in Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Russians are learning to live with the war that Vladimir Putin has unleashed in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergIsrael Says a Cease-Fire Plan Backed by Hamas Falls ShortJack Dorsey Leaves Bluesky Board, Calls X ‘Freedom Technology’Russians Are Coming to Terms With Putin’s War in UkraineAt $2 Million Per Minute, Treasuries Mint Cash Like Never BeforeWith Putin being sworn in on Tuesday for another six years as president, the invasion has become part of everyday life for many Russia

  • Trump says he’d be willing to go to jail over gag order violations

    Former President Trump on Monday suggested he would be willing to go to jail over repeated violations of his gag order imposed by a New York judge. “This judge has given me a gag order and said you’ll go to jail if you violate it,” Trump told reporters after court adjourned for the day in…

  • Trump Says Abortion 'Not That Big Of An Issue,' GOP Is 'Party Of Fertilization'

    In a bizarre interview, the Republican presidential hopeful also said that “every" legal scholar "all over the world” supported overturning Roe v. Wade.

  • Karine Jean-Pierre Gives Sage Advice To Kristi Noem After Hint About Killing Biden Dog

    The White House press secretary shredded the South Dakota governor like a chew toy during a briefing.

  • Justice Juan Merchan Gives Two Strikes Trump a Final Warning: Jail Is Next

    Brendan McDermid/Pool/AFP via GettyDonald Trump has booked a one-way ticket to jail, and the judge overseeing his ongoing New York criminal trial on Monday said he’s ready to send him there at any moment.New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan started the fourth week of Trump’s trial with a speech that’s more than a year in the making, explaining why he hasn’t yet thrown the politician into the slammer—making what he called his final warning to the former president.“I’ll find you in criminal

  • Singh tells Conservatives to back off as House prepares for first pharmacare vote

    OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is warning Conservatives to back down from attempts to block pharmacare legislation, as the House of Commons prepares to vote on the bill for the first time. The legislation is a central condition of the NDP's political pact with the governing Liberals, and includes a program to cover select contraceptive and diabetes medications and supplies. Conservative health critic Stephen Ellis tabled an amendment to the bill last month that, if passed, would effectively q

  • Donald Trump Is “A Colossal A**hole,” Jeffrey Katzenberg Says; Hasn’t Yet Reached Out To Taylor Swift To Endorse “Decent” Joe Biden

    Jeffrey Katzenberg is a man known for choosing his words very carefully most of the time, and tonight the WndrCo boss was pretty candid when it came to Donald Trump and Joe Biden. “I’ve known Donald Trump for 50 years,” Katzenberg told a well-heeled West Hollywood crowd on Sunday of first meeting the former president …

  • RNC chief counsel resigns after two months

    The Republican National Committee’s chief counsel Charlie Spies has resigned two months after accepting the position.

  • Trump Had On-Brand Message For Donors Who Wanted Photos With Him At Fundraiser

    The former president reportedly gave contributors the unsurprising lowdown on pics with him at Mar-a-Lago.

  • Democrat Hakeem Jeffries steps up as House Republicans roast Johnson

    As the Democratic minority leader in a Republican-controlled House of Representatives, Hakeem Jeffries' influence is normally limited. That is because the chamber's embattled speaker, Republican Mike Johnson, is expected to need the support of Jeffries' opposition Democrats to fend off an effort by hardline members of his own party to topple their second party leader in just eight months. A small band of hardline Republicans made history in October when they ousted their speaker from the role for the first time ever, setting off a messy weeks-long leadership fight that brought the chamber to a halt.

  • Global Manhunt for Indian Lawmaker Accused of Videoing Hundreds of Rapes

    Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times via Getty ImagesAn Indian lawmaker whose party is allied with the country’s prime minister is believed to have fled to Germany amid allegations that he sexually assaulted or raped as many as 400 women, reports say.Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former Indian prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda, allegedly fled after thousands of flash drives were left in public places including parks and bus stands last month in the southern state of Karnataka, where Revanna holds office.