Ukraine can use German weapons to defend Kharkiv border region, Berlin says

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany on Friday suggested Ukraine could use weapons supplied by Western countries to defend itself against attacks launched from just inside Russia against the northern border region around the city of Kharkiv in accordance with international law.

Germany discussed with allies the fact that Russia has carried out strikes on the Kharkiv region from positions in the immediately adjacent Russian border area, a government spokesperson said in a statement.

"We are jointly convinced that Ukraine has the right, guaranteed under international law, to defend itself against these attacks," the spokesperson said.

"To do so, it can also use the weapons supplied for this purpose in accordance with its international legal obligations; including those supplied by us."

The statement comes after days of scrutiny on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government on whether it had changed its stance on allowing Kyiv to use German weapons to strike into Russian territory.

(Writing by Friederike Heine and Matthias Williams, Editing by Rachel More)