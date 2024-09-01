Ukraine launches mass drone attack on Russia, loses more ground in east

Pavel Polityuk
·3 min read

By Pavel Polityuk

KYIV (Reuters) - Kyiv launched one of the biggest drone attacks on Russia since the full-scale war began, targeting power plants and an oil refinery overnight, while Moscow's forces made further advances towards a key town in eastern Ukraine, officials said on Sunday.

Ukraine also reported Russian shelling of areas near their shared border. A missile attack on a grain convoy killed a truck driver while another, on Ukraine's second largest city of Kharkiv in the northeast, injured at least 28, it said.

The fighting comes at a critical juncture in the two-and-a-half year conflict, with Russia pressing an offensive in eastern Ukraine while trying to expel Ukrainian forces that broke through its western border in a surprise incursion on Aug. 6.

Russia last week pounded Ukraine with its heaviest air strikes of the war, hitting energy facilities, part of a campaign of drone and missile barrages that have killed thousands of civilians and troops since the conflict began in February 2022.

Ukraine, with a rapidly expanding domestic drone industry, has stepped up its own attacks on Russian energy, military and transport infrastructure.

It is also pressing the United States and other allies for permission to use more powerful Western-supplied weapons to inflict greater damage inside Russia and impair Moscow's abilities to attack Ukraine.

Russian officials said air defence units had destroyed 158 drones launched by Ukraine overnight, and that debris caused fires at the Moscow Oil Refinery and at the Konakovo Power Station in the neighbouring Tver region.

Temporary restrictions imposed on Moscow's Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports overnight were lifted on Sunday morning, according to aviation watchdog Rosaviatsia.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports of drone attacks against Russia or from the battlefield in Ukraine, and Kyiv has yet to comment. Russia rarely discloses the full extent of damage inflicted by Ukraine's air attacks.

RUSSIA ADVANCES IN DONETSK

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that last week alone Russia had used 160 missiles, 780 guided aerial bombs and 400 attack drones against cities and troops across Ukraine, and he again called for permission to use Western-supplied weapons to strike deep inside Russia.

"To give full defence and secure our cities from this aggression, more support is needed for a just Ukrainian response," he said on Telegram on Sunday.

Zelenskiy called for "a decision on long-range strikes on missile launch sites from Russia, destruction of Russian military logistics, joint shooting down of missiles and drones".

Senior Ukrainian officials were in Washington last week to further push their case. Kyiv's allies are wary of how Russian President Vladimir Putin would respond should their weapons be used against targets far inside Russian territory.

The pleas come as Russia accelerates its advances towards the eastern Ukrainian town of Pokrovsk, which is a vital military hub and transport link to towns and cities further north.

Ukraine had hoped that its surprise incursion into Russia's Kursk region launched last month would force Russia to re-deploy troops and take the pressure off besieged forces in the east, but so far it does not appear to have had the desired effect.

Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday its forces had captured two more settlements in Donetsk region, including Ptyche, just 21 km (13 miles) southeast of Pokrovsk, and were "continuing to advance deep into the enemy defences". Russian forces also seized the settlement of Vyimka, it said.

Ukraine's top commander Oleksandr Syrskyi said the situation was "difficult" around Russia's main line of attack in eastern Ukraine, but that all necessary decisions were being taken.

In Kharkiv, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said 28 people had been injured in a Russian air attack. Regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said they included a six-year-old child and two medics.

(Additional reporting by Lucy Papachristou and Mark Trevelyan; Writing by Mark Trevelyan and Mike Collett-White; Editing by Gareth Jones)

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Veterans Group Slams Trump Over His 'Greatest Insult To All' With Arlington Visit

    VoteVets, a progressive PAC, declared that the grave markers of service members are not "political props" for the GOP nominee.

  • She attended Arlington National Cemetery event at center of Trump controversy. Here’s what she saw

    Former President Donald Trump’s campaign stirred new controversy during a visit to Arlington National Cemetery that was intended to draw attention to the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. Christy Shamblin, mother-in-law of Marine Corps. Sgt. Nicole Gee who was killed in the Kabul airport joins CNN to discuss what she saw at the Arlington National Ceremony event.

  • Melania’s plea for Trump to control his swearing flops as he tears into Harris at rally

    Former first lady and Rev Franklin Graham have asked Trump to control his language, he told a crowd in Johnstown, Pennsylvania

  • Ukrainian president fires air force commander after fatal F-16 crash

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fired the commander of the country’s air force Friday, four days after an F-16 warplane that Ukraine received from its Western partners crashed during a Russian bombardment and killed the pilot.

  • Opinion: Tom Cotton’s Staggering, Shameful Hypocrisy Over Trump’s Arlington Debacle

    In his 2019 memoir, Sacred Duty: A Soldier’s Tour at Arlington National Cemetery, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) recounts the 16 months, beginning in early 2007, he spent as an Army officer assigned to The Old Guard, the fabled unit that oversees a grassy expanse made holy by American heroes.During this time, Cotton periodically filled in for his commanding officer and personally supervised several interments in Arlington National Cemetery’s Section 60, where the dead from the wars in Afghanistan and Ir

  • Trump Tests Out Wild Ivanka Claims on Moms for Liberty Crowd

    Donald Trump tested a few new claims about his daughter Ivanka Trump’s role in his presidential administration during a “fireside chat” with Moms for Liberty on Friday night in Washington D.C. In a wide-ranging conversation with co-founder Tiffany Justice—which covered transgender rights, Trump’s Scottish heritage, and Elon Musk—the former president claimed Ivanka gave up “making so much money” on her shoe line to take on a serious role in his administration. “It was so hot,” he said about her s

  • Trump's latest effort to delay hush money sentencing hits a snag

    Former President Donald Trump's latest effort to delay the upcoming sentencing in his criminal hush money case has hit a snag. A day after Trump's attorneys asked a federal court in New York to remove the case from state court, the court on Friday rejected their filing as "deficient," a notice on the court's docket said. In a separate letter to Judge Juan Merchan, the New York judge overseeing the case, Trump's lawyers flagged their attempt to move the case to federal court while continuing to urge Merchan to delay the sentencing, which is currently scheduled for Sept. 18.

  • Opinion - Is Belarus preparing to invade Ukraine?

    Even as Ukrainian forces dig in to defend the roughly 400 square miles of Russian territory they have seized in the Kursk offensive, Kyiv finds itself increasingly concerned about a new and major military buildup in neighboring Belarus.

  • Opinion - Who do America’s allies want to see in the White House — Harris or Trump?

    It’s a safe bet who North Korea’s Kim Jong-un will be “rooting” for in the U.S. elections on Nov. 5.

  • Undecided Voters Spoke Out About How Recent Events May Have Changed Their Minds

    Things are heating up ahead of the 2024 elections.

  • Harris jabs Trump over ‘surrendering to his advisors’ in muted mic debate

    Vice President Harris took another swing at former President Trump Saturday over the back-and-forth around the rules of the upcoming debate, claiming he is “surrendering to his advisors” by supporting muted mics. “Donald Trump is surrendering to his advisors who won’t allow him to debate with a live microphone,” Harris said in a post on…

  • Ex-Bush Strategist Spots ‘Clear Signal’ Trump’s ‘In Trouble’ In The Polls

    A new Fox News poll does not have good news for the former president, and he’s apparently showing it.

  • Russia says Ukrainian drones target refinery, power plants near Moscow

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Ukraine launched waves of drone attacks targeting power plants and a refinery near Moscow, sparking fires, while more than 150 drones were destroyed across other parts of the country, Russian officials said on Sunday. Drone debris caused fires at the Moscow Oil Refinery and at the Konakovo Power Station in the neighbouring Tver region, one of the largest energy producers in central Russia, officials and media said. Russia's defence ministry said on the Telegram messaging app that its air defence units had destroyed 158 drones launched by Ukraine overnight, including nine over Moscow and its surrounding region.

  • How Biden spent his vacation after six weeks that shook his presidency

    After spending much of the summer under the harshest microscope his career has ever seen, President Joe Biden spent most of the last two weeks out of sight as he prepared for the final act of his political life in what will be a very different end to 2024 than he would have imagined a few months ago.

  • RFK Jr. says Trump has ‘changed as a person’

    Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who has become an outspoken ally of former President Trump in recent days, said in an interview Friday that he believes the former president has “changed as a person.” “If President Trump wins … people are going to see a very different President Trump than they did in the first term,”…

  • State of the Union: Ukraine's incursion in Russia is 'changing the momentum', says US general

    This edition of State of the Union focuses on the ongoing Ukrainian incursion in Russia and the latest spat between the EU and Hungary over Budapest's easing of immigration laws to include Russian and Belorussian nationals.

  • Chinese and Philippine vessels collide at a disputed atoll and governments trade accusations

    TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China and the Philippines accused each other of causing a collision between their two vessels Saturday in the latest flareup of tensions over disputed waters and maritime features in the South China Sea.

  • We Want Giuliani’s Yankees Rings: Defamed Election Workers

    Former Donald Trump adviser Rudy Giuliani is under increased pressure to pay a $146 million judgment after two Georgia election workers successfully sued the disgraced and disbarred attorney for defamation last year.CNN reported Friday that lawyers for Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss have asked a federal judge for control over a laundry list of Giuliani’s personal assets that can be liquidated to pay damages. On the list were over two dozen designer watches, a Mercedes-Benz, an estimated $6 million

  • Russian fighters to leave Burkina Faso for Ukraine

    The Russian mercenaries were helping Burkina Faso fight Islamist insurgents, who recently staged a huge attack.

  • Arlington cemetery controversy shines spotlight on Utah Gov. Spencer Cox's sudden embrace of Trump

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A few months ago, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox was one of the few prominent Republicans consistently keeping his distance from Donald Trump, whose brash style seemed to be the antithesis of a brand of politics Cox had carefully cultivated that centered on unity and respect.