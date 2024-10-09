Ukraine launches tens of drones on Russia's western regions, Moscow says

(Reuters) - Russia's air defence units destroyed 47 Ukrainian drones targeting its west, the defence ministry said on Wednesday, while regional officials said the attacks caused no casualties.

About 24 drones were downed over the southwestern border region of Bryansk, with the rest destroyed over the regions of Belgorod, Kursk, Rostov and Krasnodar and the waters of the Sea of Azov, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

A fire sparked by debris falling in an undeveloped area in the southern region of Rostov bordering Ukraine was promptly put out, regional governor Vasily Golubev said on Telegram, adding there was no other damage.

Bryansk head Aleksander Bogomaz said emergency services were working at sites where debris fell, without saying if there was damage.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine. Russian officials rarely disclose the full extent of damage inflicted by Ukrainian attacks.

