Ukraine Has Lost Nearly Half The Russian Territory It Seized, UK Says

Kevin Schofield
·1 min read
A
A "Grad" self-propelled 122 mm multiple rocket launcher fires toward Ukrainian position in the Russian - Ukrainian border area in the Kursk region. via Associated Press

Ukraine has lost nearly half the Russian territory it seized in the summer, according to UK intelligence.

Kyiv forces stunned the world in August when they marched into Kursk, claiming up to 900 square kilometres of land.

While Vladimir Putin was expected to move quickly to reclaim the occupied territory, Ukraine has managed to hold on to much of it.

However, the latest intelligence update from the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) suggests Moscow is now turning the tables on Kyiv.

That is thanks in part to the recruitment of thousands of North Korean troops to help Russia’s war effort.

The MoD said Russia is making “tactical gains” in Kursk as the conflict approaches its third anniversary.

“Ukrainian forces control approximately 480 sq km of Russian territory, down from approximately 510 sq km a week ago and a high point of 800 - 900 sq km in August 2024,” their latest update on X said.

“The recent loss of territory is likely due to Russian counterattacks led by naval infantry, airborne forces and troops from the Democratic Republic of North Korea.

“Ukraine’s incursion in Kursk, in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, is the first time since the Second World War that foreign troops have occupied Russian territory.

“Russia will almost certainly continue carrying out limited attacks to reduce the amount of territory in Kursk oblast under Ukrainian control.”

