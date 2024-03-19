Ukraine open to aid in form of loan being pushed by some Republicans

WASHINGTON — In a potential breakthrough for Kyiv, Ukraine has indicated they are open to a conservative Republican proposal to receive U.S. foreign aid in the form of a loan.

Minister of Foreign Affairs for Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba did not shoot it down in a Tuesday briefing with reporters. Ukraine receives a mixture of loans and grants already he told USA TODAY.

"We are not shocked to hear the proposal coming from the United States. But the question is of course how about the overall structure of the assistance that will be provided," Kuleba said.

He added: "We haven't seen any details of this proposal, except the broad mentioning of loans instead of grants."

If pushed forward, the move would signal the most significant breakthrough in the months-long impasse between the White House and the GOP as Ukraine continues to struggle in the battlefield.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham has been the most vocal proponent and said he personally floated the idea during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Monday.

Sources have told USA TODAY that the proposal is being shopped on Capitol Hill and to the White House.

Former President Donald Trump proposed turning aid into a no-interest waivable loan on the campaign trail back in February.

"It's called a loan. Give them the money, and if they can pay it back, they pay it back. If they can't pay it back, they don't have to pay it back, because they've got some problems," Trump said in South Carolina.

A spokesperson for Trump's campaign did not endorse Graham's proposal in a statement or say what the former president's involvement may be in shaping the potential deal.

Robert Harvey (left) and Sasha Kordiiaka (right) stand outside the U.S. Capitol Building on Thursday morning to encourage Congress to pass additional aid to Ukraine.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine open to foreign assistance loan pushed by some Republicans