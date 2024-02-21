Ukraine is outmanned and outgunned… but that doesn’t mean Russia will prevail

A severely wounded Ukrainian serviceman is removed from the Avdiivka battlefield as the war continues - Narciso Contreras/Anadolu via Getty Images

As Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine enters a third year this weekend, a poll by the European Council on Foreign Relations highlights the gloom which has overtaken the continent about Kyiv’s chances.

While the majority of Europeans are “desperate to avoid a Russian victory”, only one-in-10 believe Ukraine can ultimately defeat its invader.

Twice as many think Moscow will prevail - and such pessimism mirrors a darker mood in Kyiv itself.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, has changed his military leadership amid disputes over the conscription of new soldiers and battlefield strategy.

His troops are running low on ammunition and weapons, and political bickering in Western capitals, particularly in Washington, is holding up deliveries and aid.

A destroyed car stands in a courtyard following a Russian attack, on Feb 21 in Donetsk Oblast - Global Images Ukraine

Last year’s counter-offensive failed to take ground and this year Russia has made creeping gains of territory, seizing Avdiivka last week, albeit at a terrible cost.

Russia is now expected to try to gain momentum after Avdiivka, possibly redeploying troops to other parts of the front line, including Robotyne on the Zaporizhzhia front.

Russia is already reported to have retaken some fortifications lost in Robotyne to Ukraine last summer and it has intensified attacks in the past week.

As many as 30,000 to 40,000 Russian troops are reported to have massed around Robotyne and Moscow’s forces have the advantage of the higher ground.

Ukrainian servicemen of the 65th Mechanised Brigade position themselves near the village of Robotyne where Russia is expected to try to gain momentum - REUTERS/Stringer

Overall, “the mood music is pretty bad”, admits Mike Martin, a visiting fellow at the war studies department of Kings College London and author of How To Fight A War.

Yet Putin’s forces will still struggle to make significant breakthroughs, he predicts.

They may have used overwhelming firepower and numbers to grind out gains over small distances, but remain unable to coordinate more sweeping offensives.

“To attack is much harder than to defend and particularly to do a big breakthrough like Ukraine did in Kharkiv or Kherson requires a bunch of skills that Russia demonstrated in 2022 that it doesn’t have,” he says.

Story continues

The problem for Ukraine is that it must not let a stalemate and some losses build into a narrative of defeat that leaves Western countries questioning their support.

To maintain that support, it is crucial that the country still shows it can strike and win, just as it has been doing recently sinking Russian warships in the Black Sea.

Even with the technical weakness of Russian forces, Ukraine’s fortunes in the coming months still rely heavily on Western supplies, particularly artillery shells.

With £49bn ($61bn) in US aid held up in Washington, Ukraine is heavily outgunned with Russian artillery currently estimated to be firing at five times the rate of Ukrainian guns.

Michael Kofman, a senior fellow and Russian military specialist at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a Washington-based think-tank, says Ukraine “is not getting a sufficient amount of artillery ammunition to meet its minimum defensive needs”.

That he says “is not a sustainable situation moving forward”.