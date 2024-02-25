Ukraine pays high price for West’s arms delays, but domestic arms industry increasingly innovative
Around half of the military aid the West has promised to Ukraine is delivered late, Defence Minister Defence Minister Rustem Umerov said on Sunday, noting it is costing the country both in lives and territory. But he also noted that the delays have led to innovations within the Ukrainian arms industry, which is now providing 90 percent of the drones out in the battlefield. Gulliver Cragg, FRANCE 24’s correspondent in Ukraine, tells us more.