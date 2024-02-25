Ukraine pays high price for West’s arms delays, but domestic arms industry increasingly innovative

SWNS

Thousands more residents are being evacuated today to allow a Nazi bomb to be transported across a city - so it can be dumped out at sea. The World War Two explosive device is set to be removed from the garden where it was found and taken by military convoy to be disposed of in the water. It was initially discovered on Wednesday morning in the Keyham area of Plymouth, Devon, and a 300-metre cordon has forced an estimated 3,250 people out of 1,219 properties. A further 300 metre cordon is being established along the route the bomb is due to take as part of a military convoy this afternoon (Friday) forcing thousands more out of their homes. Plymouth City Council said: "Over the past few days, bomb disposal experts from the Army and Navy have been assessing the device to determine with partners the best possible approach for its disposal.