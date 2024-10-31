Ukraine rolls out dozens of AI systems to help its drones hit targets

Max Hunder
·4 min read

By Max Hunder

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine is using dozens of domestically made AI-augmented systems for its drones to reach targets on the battlefield without being piloted, a senior official said, disclosing new details about the race against Russia to harness automation.

Systems that use artificial intelligence allow cheap drones carrying explosives to spot or fly to their targets in areas protected by extensive signal jamming, which has reduced the effectiveness of manually piloted drones.

The shift towards the use of AI, particularly in drone target finding and flight control, is an important emerging front in the technology race that has unfolded since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

"There are currently several dozen solutions on the market from Ukrainian manufacturers ... they are being purchased and delivered into the armed forces and other defence forces," Ukraine's deputy defence minister Kateryna Chernohorenko said of drone AI systems.

She said they were currently being used in a targeted way in special operations.

Automated drone systems are in high demand among soldiers searching for ways to beat the rapidly increasing use of electronic warfare on the battlefield.

Electronic warfare systems create a protective dome around their location by sending out powerful signals that disrupt communication between drones and their pilots, causing them to lose control of the craft and miss their target.

These systems, once only used to protect the highest-value pieces of equipment, have become a common feature in trenches and on regular vehicles used by soldiers as they seek to protect themselves from the threat of first person view (FPV) drones.

These small and cheap drones, originally built for civilian enthusiasts to race, have since become the most commonly used strike drone on the battlefield, with both countries ramping up their production into the millions per year.

'NEXT PHASE OF THE WAR'

A Ukrainian official told Reuters in July that most first person view units' target strike rate had fallen to 30%-50%, while for new pilots that can be as low as 10%, and that signal jamming was the main problem.

The official predicted that AI-operated first person view drones could achieve hit rates of around 80%.

Samuel Bendett, adjunct senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security, a Washington-based think-tank, said statements from officials from both sides showed automation would likely play an important role in the next phase of the war, but that it was currently not widespread.

"At this point in the conflict, we're seeing small scale application of these tech technologies as multiple developers are trying to position themselves and their drones as the go to solution," he said.

"Right now, the solutions are relatively simple and often based on commercial technologies that have been available even before the war, but more complicated features can also become available."

Ukraine is also using interceptor drones to down the vast numbers of Russian camera reconnaissance drones helping target artillery and missile strikes on Ukrainian targets behind the lines.

Chernohorenko, the defence official, said that these also needed to be equipped with AI targeting.

"Russian reconnaissance drones are causing huge problems on the frontlines (but) they are now being shot down rather effectively by our interceptors."

COMPUTER VISION

Dmytro Vovchuk, the chief operating officer of NORDA Dynamics, a Ukrainian company which makes software for drones, told Reuters they had been making a product which used computer vision, a type of AI technology, to guide strike drones towards their target.

The software allows a pilot to select a target via the drone's camera, at which point the craft completes the rest of the flight into it autonomously.

The company has sold over 15,000 units of its automated targeting software to drone manufacturers, with over 10,000 of those already delivered.

Although in raw terms that is a large number, it is still a tiny proportion of the 4 million drones Ukraine says it is now capable of producing annually.

Vovchuk said strikes could not always be visually confirmed due to the heavy presence of electronic warfare systems around high-value targets.

"From what we have seen, three tanks were definitely destroyed with our systems, as well as a lot (of strikes) on logistics targets," he said, adding that it had also been used to hit field headquarters.

"Those things which are defended by electronic warfare ... this system has enabled strikes on targets which previously it was not cost-effective to hit."

(Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Tom Balmforth and Alison Williams)

Latest Stories

  • North Korean troops sent to Russia may be pleased to be there, even as they face ferocious fighting

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The thousands of young soldiers North Korea has sent to Russia, reportedly to help fight against Ukraine, include many elite special forces, but that hasn't stopped speculation they'll be slaughtered because they have no combat experience, no familiarity with the terrain and will likely be dropped onto the most ferocious battlefields.

  • Ukrainian troops fighting on Russian soil have an advantage they've never had in this war

    In Kursk, Ukraine can "fight in the most efficient way possible," one war expert said. It's not like fighting at home.

  • Chaos as Russia tries to absorb North Korean troops, Ukraine spies say

    In the calls, which Ukrainian spies said they intercepted, Russian soldiers complain that "we all work like translators now."

  • Strike on Iran shows Israeli Air Force's embrace of ballistic missiles

    Israel's weapon of choice in its attack on Iran was air-lanched ballistic missiles, which struck targets rapidly with minimal risk to its aircraft.

  • China's warplanes have all but erased the dividing line in the Taiwan Strait, creating a dangerous new normal

    China's warplanes continue to fly near Taiwan almost daily, forcing Taipei to exhaust its military in response.

  • Putin orders sweeping exercise of Russia's nuclear forces

    MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday launched a massive exercise of the country's nuclear forces featuring practice missile launches as he continued to flex the country's nuclear muscle amid spiraling tensions with the West over Ukraine.

  • Satellite photos show Israeli strike likely hit important Iran Revolutionary Guard missile base

    Israel’s attack on Iran likely damaged a base run by the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard that builds ballistic missiles and launches rockets as part of its own space program, satellite images analyzed by The Associated Press on Tuesday showed.

  • Finland's president calls North Korea's dispatch of troops to Russia an escalation

    BEIJING (AP) — Finland’s president said North Korea's dispatch of troops to Russia represents an escalation of the Russia-Ukraine war that goes against China's own stated position on the conflict, following talks Tuesday with the Chinese president.

  • PM says he's trying to get Poilievre names of Tories linked to foreign interference

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has asked national security services to find a way to share information with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre about foreign interference affecting his caucus, he said Wednesday.

  • Opinion - Was Israel’s tempered response to Iran prelude to something bigger?

    If you were disappointed with the limited Israeli response to the Iranian missile attack in April, then you were likely disappointed with the Israeli military’s attack on Friday.

  • Opinion - Kim Jong Un is stepping out of big brother China’s shadow

    Suddenly, his actions are commanding the attention of the U.S., NATO, Japan, South Korea, Russia and China.

  • Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Secures Major Contracts and Revenue Growth

    We recently published a list of Jefferies’ Top Crowded Software Long Positions: Top 10 Stocks. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) stands against other Jefferies’ top crowded software long positions’ stocks. After the post-pandemic rush and the subsequent inflation and glut-driven crash experienced by technology […]

  • South Korea and US joint gunnery exercise amid escalating tensions with North Korea

    South Korea and U.S. forces conducted a joint military exercise on Wednesday, amid escalating tensions with North Korea following reports that Pyongyang has sent troops to Russia.

  • China's Zhipu AI says its app can operate your smartphone for you

    Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) start-up Zhipu AI is experimenting with a tool designed to complete tasks on behalf of smartphone users based on their voice commands, demonstrating a future where our digital lives are automated. AutoGLM, an AI agent app, is able to understand relatively complex voice commands, such as "repeat my recent cereal order from shopping history", or "order a latte from the nearest cafe", according to the Beijing-based firm. The tool can then plan out the steps invo

  • Meta Is Working on an AI Search Engine. What’s at Stake for Google.

    Meta’s AI chatbot is currently reliant on Google and Microsoft's Bing search engine for providing answers on current events.

  • The rise and decline of Intel

    Robert Noyce and Gordon Moore found Intel, helping reshape California's Santa Clara Valley from fruit orchards into the Silicon Valley tech hub. 1971 - Intel introduces the 4004, the world's first commercially made programmable microprocessor, with 2,300 transistors. 1981 - Intel's 8088 microprocessor, with 29,000 transistors, becomes the brain in the IBM Personal Computer, kicking off the era of personal computing.

  • Ukraine's military says Russian forces attacked bridge in Odesa region overnight

    Russian forces attacked a strategic bridge across the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Estuary in Ukraine's southern Odesa region overnight, launching two ballistic Iskander missiles and eight guided missiles, Kyiv's military said on Thursday. The bridge is an important railway and car connection in the region and has been a target several times since Russia's February 2022 invasion. The regional authorities reported a major missile attack on the region on Wednesday evening without providing details on its consequences.

  • Kyiv announces new drive to mobilise 160,000 troops as Moscow advances

    Ukraine is planning to draft another 160,000 troops into its army over the next three months, Kyiv officials said on Tuesday. The announcement came as Moscow said it had captured the mining hub of Selydove in the Donetsk region where Russian forces made rapid advances in recent weeks. Kyiv announced a fresh mobilisation drive Tuesday as Moscow seized the mining hub of Selydove and the US said some North Korean troops were in Russia's Kursk region, warning that thousands more were on their way.Ru

  • Israeli coalition wins reprieve in military draft feud ahead of budget vote

    Israel's government has won another reprieve in a dispute over exemptions of religious Torah students from military service, with ultra-Orthodox parties ditching a demand that a new law on conscription be passed before the budget is approved this week. Leaders of ultra-Orthodox Haredi parties in the coalition had demanded that parliament pass a new call-up law exempting full-time religious seminary students before a cabinet vote on a so-called austerity 2025 budget due on Thursday. Without a new law, they had threatened to abstain from the budget debate, potentially crippling government finances in the middle of a war and bringing down Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

  • Microsoft’s GitHub Unit Cuts AI Deals With Google, Anthropic

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp.’s GitHub has agreed to bake artificial intelligence models from Anthropic and Alphabet Inc.’s Google into a coding assistant used by millions of software developers. Most Read from BloombergChicago Mayor Seeks Property Tax Hike, Breaking Campaign VowIs Denver’s Big Bet on E-Bikes Paying Off?NY Transit Agency Takes Next Step on Brooklyn-Queens Rail LinkThere Will Soon Be No Meatpackers Left in NYC’s Historic Meatpacking DistrictA South Korean City Plays Matchmaker t