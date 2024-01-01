Ukraine, Russia accuse each other of attacks

STORY: Thirteen people were also injured in "heavy shelling" by Ukrainian forces on the centre of Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, the head of the Donetsk region, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry called the shelling of Donetsk a "terrorist act" that it said was aimed at civilian infrastructure.

Separately, a person was killed by shelling in the Russian border region of Belgorod, the local governor said on Telegram.

On the Ukrainian side, one person was killed and nine injured in a Russian drone attack on the southern port of Odesa, Oleh Kiper, governor of the region, said on Telegram.

Kiper said that falling debris from drones that were shot down caused several fires in residential buildings in different parts of the city.