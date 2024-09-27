Ukraine-Russia latest: Five things you need to know today

Election next year as Zelensky’s popularity falls

Volodymyr Zelensky is considering holding a delayed presidential election next year, the Economist has reported.

He was due to hold an election this year but delayed it, saying that it would be absurd and complicated to hold a nationwide election while Ukraine was at war with Russia and under partial occupation.

The Economist said that Mr Zelensky may have changed his mind because he wants to consolidate his power as his ratings fall.

In a poll for the American National Democratic Institute, only 45 per cent of Ukrainians said that they trusted Mr Zelensky, down from around 80 per cent in May 2023.

Trump-Zelensky meeting amid sniping remarks

Donald Trump is due to meet with Volodymyr Zelesnky on Friday in New York despite a public row earlier this week.

Mr Trump posted a message (seen below) from Mr Zelensky asking for the meeting on one of his social media channels.

Zelensky’s message to Trump

Mr Zelensky is in the US to attend the UN General Assembly meeting and to present his ‘Victory plan’ for the war in Ukraine to Joe Biden.

He said last week that Mr Trump didn’t understand the complexities of the war in Ukraine, irritating the Republican Presidential Nominee who called him “nasty” and cancelled a meeting.

From the frontline: Three killed by Russian strikes

Russian drones killed three people in the Ukrainian port town of Izmail overnight.

Izmail lies on the Danube River delta near the border with Romania and has become an important hub for Ukrainian grain esports since the start of the war.

A firefighter works at a site of a Russian drone strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine - Reuters

A Russian missile also struck a police station in the city of Kryvyi Rih, central Ukraine. At least one person was killed.

On the frontlines, Russian military bloggers said that Russian forces had now captured houses on the outskirts of Vuhledar, once considered an impregnable Ukrainian “fortress”.

Drone violates Romania’s air space

Romania’s Defence Ministry said that Russian drones violated its air space before striking the Ukrainian border town of Izmail early on Friday morning.

It said that its radar systems had picked up the drone flying across Romania for “less than three minutes”.

In response, the Romanian military scrambled four fighter jets. Romania is a Nato member and has previously reported that fragments of destroyed Russian drones have fallen on its territory.

Russian women can now work in mines, Kremlin decides

The Kremlin is preparing to drop a ban on women working in open-pit mines and quarries to make up for a manpower shortage linked to its war in Ukraine.

It said that advances in technology meant that women could now do a series of “tough jobs” that only men had been able to do a few decades ago.

Russian businesses and industries have complained of a severe shortage of men because of the Kremlin’s aggressive military recruitment drive.

The Kremlin is offering men inflated salaries and other perks to sign up to fight in Ukraine.