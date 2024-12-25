Ukraine-Russia latest: Moscow cargo ship with Syria ties sinks as North Korean troop casualties ‘exceed 3,000’

A Russian cargo ship that Kyiv says was intended to collect weapons from military bases in Syria has sunk on route in the Mediterranean Sea.

Officials in Moscow said two crew members are missing after an engine room explosion sank the Ursa Major between Spain and Algeria. Fourteen other crew were rescued and taken to Spain.

The vessel left the Russian port city of St Petersburg on 11 December, according to ship tracking data from the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG). It was last seen sending a signal at 10.04pm GMT on Monday between Algeria and Spain.

Ukraine’s military intelligence claimed on Monday that the ship had been sent to Syria to remove weapons and military materiel after the fall of Moscow-backed Bashar Al-Assad.

ADVERTISEMENT

It comes as the North Korean troops killed and injured while fighting alongside Russian forces have surpassed 3,000, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said, as he warned about greater military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang.

“There are risks of North Korea sending additional soldiers and military equipment to the Russian army, and we will have tangible responses to this,” Mr Zelensky said in a statement on Telegram yesterday.

Key points

Russia ship bound for Syria sinks in Mediterranean

More than 3,000 North Koreans killed and wounded, Zelensky says

Zelensky blasts Slovak’s Fico over reluctance to drop Russian gas

South Korea detects signs of North Korea preparing more troops, drones for Russia

Russian missile strike kills one, injures 15 in Ukraine’s Kryvyi Rih

03:15 , Namita Singh

ADVERTISEMENT

A ballistic missile struck an apartment building in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih yesterday, killing one person and injuring 15, four of them seriously, officials said.

Ukrainian officials denounced the Christmas Eve attack on the city, president Volodymyr Zelensky’s hometown.

“The monsters landed a direct hit on a four-storey residential block with 32 apartments,” the head of the city’s military administration, Oleksandr Vilkul, wrote on Telegram.

Rescuers work at a site of a residential building heavily damaged during a Russian missile attack, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine 24 December 2024 (Reuters)

Rescuers evacuate a local resident from a residential building heavily damaged during a Russian missile attack (Reuters)

Aftermath of a Russian missile strike in Kryvyi Rih (Reuters)

One man whose body had been pulled from under the rubble could not be revived by medics, regional governor Serhiy Lysak said.

Mr Vilkul later said that a woman had been rescued and taken to a hospital after spending four hours covered in rubble.

“While other countries of the world are celebrating Christmas, Ukrainians are continuing to suffer from endless Russian attacks,” Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets wrote on Telegram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Lysak posted photographs of rescuers trawling through a large pile of rubble, recovering a person covered in dust and loading them into an ambulance.

Kim Jong Un ‘personally overseeing’ North Korean training for Ukraine amid reports of heavy losses

03:00 , Alexander Butler

Kim Jong Un ‘personally overseeing’ North Korean training for Ukraine amid losses

Warning North Korea can produce ballistic missiles for Russia ‘in months’

02:00 , Alexander Butler

Warning North Korea can produce ballistic missiles for Russia ‘in months’

Vladimir Putin: Russia is ready to compromise with Trump on Ukraine war

01:00 , Alexander Butler

Vladimir Putin: I am ready to talk to Trump over Ukraine

Ukraine strikes in heart of Russia with drone attack 1,000km beyond frontline

Tuesday 24 December 2024 23:00 , Alexander Butler

Ukraine strikes in heart of Russia with drone attack 1,000km beyond frontline

British army tests ‘game-changing’ weapon in the war against drones

Tuesday 24 December 2024 22:00 , Alexander Butler

British army tests ‘game-changing’ weapon in the war against drones

North Korea suffers 1,100 casualties fighting for Russia, South Korea says

Tuesday 24 December 2024 21:00 , Alexander Butler

North Korea suffers 1,100 casualties fighting for Russia, South Korea says

Watch: Russian ship sinks after mysterious explosion

Tuesday 24 December 2024 20:00 , Alexander Butler

Watch: Russian ship sinks after mysterious explosion.

Nato cannot defend Europe from Russia without the US, warn alliance’s frontline leaders

Tuesday 24 December 2024 18:19 , Alexander Butler

Nato cannot defend Europe from Russia without the US, warns Baltic leaders

Update: One dead and 11 injured in Russian missile attack on Zelensky’s hometown

Tuesday 24 December 2024 16:45 , Tom Watling

ADVERTISEMENT

One person was killed and 11 were wounded by a ballistic missile strike on an apartment block in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, local officials said on Tuesday, and Kyiv condemned the Christmas eve attack.

“The monsters landed a direct hit on a four-storey residential block with 32 apartments,” the head of the city’s military administration, Oleksandr Vilkul, wrote on Telegram.

One man whose body had been pulled from under the rubble could not be revived by medics, regional governor Serhiy Lysak said.

“While other countries of the world are celebrating Christmas, Ukrainians are continuing to suffer from endless Russian attacks,” Ukraine‘s human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets wrote on Telegram.

Governor Lysak posted photographs of rescuers trawling through a large pile of rubble, recovering a person covered in dust and loading them into an ambulance.

“There may still be people under the rubble,” he wrote shortly before 18:00 local time (1600 GMT), more than two hours after the strike.

Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of Ukraine‘s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, is a steelmaking city with a pre-war population of more than 600,000.

Its southern outskirts lie about 40 miles (65 km) from the nearest Russian-occupied territory, and it has regularly been the target of Russian missile attacks throughout the war.

Watch: Russian ship sinks after mysterious explosion

Tuesday 24 December 2024 16:01 , Tom Watling

Watch: Russian ship sinks after mysterious explosion.

Russian missile attack injures six in Zelensky’s hometown

Tuesday 24 December 2024 15:05 , Tom Watling

A Russian ballistic missile attack on Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s hometown of Kryvyi Rih has injured half a dozen people, locals have reported.

Footage reposted below shows the damage caused by the missile attack, which hit a residential building.

At least six people have been injured, three of whom were hospitalised. Two people were rescued from the rubble.

💬 Атака балістичною ракетою по Кривому Рогу о 15:37 24.12.2024.



Влучання у житловий будинок. З-під завалів врятували двох людей.



Відомо про 6 постраждалих людей, з них 3 госпіталізовані.

Триває розбір завалів.



16:46 pic.twitter.com/5IVIoP0l1z — monitor (@war_monitor_ua) December 24, 2024

Behind enemy lines: Ukraine’s deadly assassins have terrorised Russia

Tuesday 24 December 2024 14:40 , Tom Watling

Behind enemy lines: Ukraine’s deadly assassins have terrorised Russia

Two AP journalists in Ukraine and the Mideast break down the wars they covered in 2024

Tuesday 24 December 2024 14:00 , Tom Watling

Two AP journalists in Ukraine and the Mideast break down the wars they covered in 2024

North Korean troops killed by Ukrainian drones in Russia’s Kursk region - video

Tuesday 24 December 2024 13:09 , Tom Watling

Zelensky renews call for Russia to return stolen children

Tuesday 24 December 2024 12:33 , Tom Watling

Two years ago, as the Russians retreated, they kidnapped 48 children. None of them were even three years old. Most of these children were forcibly relocated deeper into occupied territory — to Crimea — while others were deported to Russia.



Ukrainian children are not toys,… pic.twitter.com/QB6W1dmgWy — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 24, 2024

British army tests ‘game-changing’ weapon in the war against drones

Tuesday 24 December 2024 12:00 , Tom Watling

British army tests ‘game-changing’ weapon in the war against drones

Nato cannot defend Europe from Russia without the US, warn leaders

Tuesday 24 December 2024 11:16 , Tom Watling

The leaders of Finland, Latvia and Estonia tell The Independent that Ukraine’s victory against Russia is paramount to the defence of a poorly-armed Europe.

Nato cannot defend Europe from Russia without the US, warns Baltic leaders

Russia ship bound for Syria sinks in Mediterranean

Tuesday 24 December 2024 10:41 , Tom Watling

A Russian cargo ship that Kyiv says was intended to collect weapons from military bases in Syria has sunk on route in the Mediterranean Sea.

Officials in Moscow said two crew members are missing after an engine room explosion sank the Ursa Major between Spain and Algeria. Fourteen other crew were rescued and taken to Spain.

The vessel left the Russian port city of St Petersburg on 11 December, according to ship tracking data from the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG). It was last seen sending a signal at 10.04pm GMT on Monday between Algeria and Spain.

Ukraine’s military intelligence claimed on Monday that the ship had been sent to Syria to remove weapons and military materiel after the fall of Moscow-backed Bashar Al-Assad.

Russian cargo ship Ursa Major, which the Russian Foreign Ministry said sank in the Mediterranean Sea between Spain and Algeria after an explosion in its engine room, lists in this still image obtained from a video released December 23, 2024 (Reuters)

Ukraine says Russia used 60 drones in overnight attack

Tuesday 24 December 2024 10:15 , Albert Toth

Ukraine said Russia had attacked it with 60 drones overnight, of which 36 were downed, 23 were jammed by electronic warfare and one was still in the air.

The Ukrainian air force said drones had been shot down in eight regions across the country in a statement posted on the Telegram app on Tuesday.

Moscow is pressing on the 1,000-km front line along Ukraine‘s east and south almost three years into its full-scale invasion. It has launched near-daily waves of drones in the past few months, seeking to exhaust Ukrainian air defences and hit key infrastructure.

Ukraine and South Korea disagree on North Korean losses

Tuesday 24 December 2024 09:45 , Albert Toth

Ukraine’s president Zelensky and South Korean officials have provided different estimates of North Korean troops killed or injured as they fight alongside Russian forces.

Seoul’s top military officials say that around 1,100 North Korean troops have been killed or wounded in Ukraine’s Kursk region. Meanwhile, Zelensky put the figure much higher, at over 3,000.

The Ukrainian president has warned that more North Korean troops will likely join the invading Russian forces, criticising world leaders for doing “almost nothing” to curb collaboration between the two nations.

South Korean military sources have corroborated his claim, saying there is evidence that North Korea is preparing to send more resources to Russia.

“Fighting for money”: What did Zelensky say about Slovakia PM Robert Fico?

Tuesday 24 December 2024 09:15 , Albert Toth

Ukraine’s president Zelensky has expressed his dismay at the meeting between Slovakian PM Robert Fico and Putin over gas exports.

Taking to Twitter / X, he wrote: “There have been many questions from journalists today about Fico’s trip to Moscow. In fact, after our conversation in Brussels in the presence of all European leaders, nothing surprises anymore.

“We are fighting for our lives, Fico is fighting for money, and it’s unlikely that money is for Slovakia. Shadow agreements with Putin are either a trade of state interests or working for personal gain.

“We offered him solutions regarding potential compensation for Slovaks – the Slovaks specifically – for losses from Russian transit, as well as alternatives for transit – any other gas, not Russian, at the request of the European Commission. We were ready to do this. Fico did not want compensation for the Slovaks. And he does not want to cooperate with the European Commission. For some reason, he finds Moscow more profitable.

“Everyone in Europe understands why. There’s no one who doesn’t.”

Russian gas flows faster in face of Ukraine criticism

Tuesday 24 December 2024 08:45 , Albert Toth

Russia’s Gazprom said that it would send 42.4 million cubic metres of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Tuesday, up from 42.1 mcm on Monday.

The slight uptick in distribution comes after Zelensky said he would not allow contracts for gas exports which flow from Russia to Europe through Ukraine to be renewed.

In reaction to the announcement, Slovakia PM Robert Fico met with Putin on Monday for the first time since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Gazprom’s exports to Europe and beyond decreased sharply following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, dropping by 90 billion cubic metres (bcm) in a single year to 63.8 billion over the year.

This dropped again in 2023 to 28.3 bcm, and is estimated to reach 32 bcm overall for 2024.

However, these figures are all staggeringly low compared to Gazprom’s pre-war exports, with the 2018/19 peak of 180 bmc remaining far out of reach.

Ukraine launches first robot-only assault on Russia

Tuesday 24 December 2024 08:13 , Albert Toth

Ukraine has successfully mounted its first robot-only assault against Russia, its the military says, as unmanned vehicles pushed back Moscow’s forces over the weekend.

In a display of modern warfare, Kyiv used dozens of remote-controlled vehicles mounted with machine guns, as well as unmanned kamikaze drones, in a raid near the Ukrainian-held town of Lyptsi, the Ukrainian military said.

Volodymyr Dehtiarov, a representative for Ukraine’s Khartiia Brigade, said: “We are talking about dozens of units of robotic and unmanned equipment simultaneously on a small section of the front.”

The assault took place between Russian-held Hlyboke and Ukrainian-held Lyptsi, in the Kharkiv region near Ukraine’s north-western border.

Kyiv has struggled with a shortage of manpower as the fight against invadin Russian troops continues into 2025. Ukranian officials have said the nation’s military consists of around 800,000 while Russia has committed 1.7 million troops to its war so far.

Modern assaults such as Ukraine’s robot only attack may prove to be crucial in the coming year as the officials look to tackle the imbalance of troops.

Protests and anger as Slovakia PM meets Putin

Tuesday 24 December 2024 07:52 , Albert Toth

Slovakia’s prime minister Robert Fico has drawn criticism from the European community and Slovakian citizens after he met face-to-face with Vladimir Putin the day before Christmas Eve (23 December).

Mr Fico became only the third European leader to visit the Russian president in Moscow since its invasion of Ukraine was ordered in February 2022.

The pair discussed “the international situation” and the delivery of Russian natural gas, according to the Kremlin.

Mr Fico says his visit was a reaction to Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky’s announcement that he would no longer allow Russian natural gas to flow to other European countries through pipes in Ukrainian soil.

Ukraine’s foreign ministry slammed the “weakness, dependence and short-sightedness” of Mr Fico’s energy policy in a statement, calling it a “threat to the whole of Europe.”

Meanwhile, protests have taken place in Bratislavia, Slovakia’s capital, as citizens show their support for Ukraine and disappointment at Mr Fico’s meeting.

Urgent call for evacuation of Australian fighter after stepping on landmine in Ukraine

Tuesday 24 December 2024 06:55 , Namita Singh

The Australian government is being urged to urgently evacuate a 38-year-old citizen who sustained severe injuries after stepping on a landmine while fighting on Ukraine’s eastern front. Friends of the injured man, who is currently receiving treatment in a Ukrainian hospital, told The Guardian that without immediate specialist care, he risks losing his limbs.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed that consular assistance is being provided but declined to comment further, citing privacy concerns.

The Australian fighter recounted his harrowing ordeal in a statement shared by a supporter. “I nearly bled out,” he said, describing the 20-hour evacuation and the lack of immediate first aid.

Glenn Kolomeitz, a former Australian army officer, has called on the government to arrange an urgent evacuation to ensure the man receives proper medical treatment. “He needs surgery very rapidly,” Mr Kolomeitz stressed.

How one man became a Ukrainian traitor and Russian spy

Tuesday 24 December 2024 06:30 , Namita Singh

Spying runs in the family for Oleh Kolesnikov.

The Ukrainian citizen said his father was a Soviet intelligence agent in Cuba during the Cold War, posing as a translator, and his cousin works with the Russian security service.

That made him a prime candidate for wartime espionage.

Kolesnikov told Reuters he agreed to supply the Russians with information about military sites and troop movements in his home city of Zaporizhzhia, and report back on where their missiles had landed.

He had supported the concept of the “Russian World”, a doctrine backed by president Vladimir Putin that emphasises Moscow’s historical and cultural ties to neighbouring nations, and one which some hardliners in Moscow have used to justify intervention abroad in defence of Russian speakers.

“I didn’t do this for money,” he said.

But he had regrets: That the inaccuracy of some missile strikes led to civilians being killed, and that the war - which he had assumed would be a swift, clinical affair - has dragged on for almost three years, devastating his homeland.

“I thought they (the Russians) would advance rapidly,” said the 52-year-old, a former state land manager who grew up in a Soviet Ukraine. “It turned out like it always does. They plan one thing and another thing happens entirely.”

His wife left him when he was arrested for treason, taking their 11-year-old child with her.

Reuters

North Korea suffers ‘1,100 casualties’ fighting for Russia

Tuesday 24 December 2024 06:09 , Tom Watling

North Korea suffers 1,100 casualties fighting for Russia, South Korea says

Nearly half of Ukrainians support joining Nato even as territories remain under Russian occupation

Tuesday 24 December 2024 05:30 , Namita Singh

Nearly 47 per cent of Ukrainians feel that the country should join Nato even if some of the territories are under Russian occupation, revealed a survey by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation and the Razumkov Center, published on 22 December, reported Kyiv Independent.

In case of an accession, the protection granted to Ukraine may be extended to occupied territories once liberated from Russian annexation.

The recent polls reveal an increase of 14 per centage point from a similar survey conducted in June 2023.

More than 3,000 North Koreans killed and wounded, Zelensky says

Tuesday 24 December 2024 04:55 , Namita Singh

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said that more than 3,000 North Korean soldiers have been killed and wounded in Russia’s Kursk region and warned that Pyongyang could send more personnel and equipment for Moscow’s army.

“There are risks of North Korea sending additional troops and military equipment to the Russian army,” Mr Zelenskiy said yesterday after receiving a report from his top military commander Oleksandr Syrskyi.

“We will have tangible responses to this,” he added.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky leaves following a press conference at the EU Summit in Brussels, Belgium, 19 December 2024 (EPA)

The estimate of North Korean losses is higher than that provided by Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), which said that at least 1,100 North Korean troops had been killed or wounded.

The assessment was in line with a briefing last week by South Korea’s spy agency, which reported some 100 deaths with another 1,000 wounded in the region.

Mr Zelensky said he cited preliminary data. However, the figures of combat casualties could not be independently verified.

Zelensky admits Ukraine is not capable of reclaiming lost territories

Tuesday 24 December 2024 04:30 , Tom Watling

Zelensky admits Ukraine does not have military strength to reclaim lost territories

Italy to extend war supplies to Ukraine until the end of 2025

Tuesday 24 December 2024 04:29 , Namita Singh

Italy’s cabinet on Monday passed a law decree that allows it to continue supplying until the end of 2025 “means, materials and equipment” to Ukraine to support its war effort against Russia, a government statement said.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Italy has approved 10 packages of military aid for Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s government, including two Franco-Italian air defence systems known as SAMP/T.

Italy’s prime minister Giorgia Meloni attends the inauguration of Piazza Pia (AFP via Getty Images)

Giorgia Meloni has been a supporter of Kyiv since taking office in late 2022 and has vowed to back Ukraine until the war ends, amid uncertainty over the future attitude of the United States once president-elect Donald Trump takes office in January.

On Tuesday, Nato chief Mark Rutte urged members of the military alliance to step up military aid for Ukraine to strengthen its position should Kyiv enter into peace negotiations with Russia.

Under Italy’s presidency this year, the Group of Seven (G7) major democracies have repeatedly pledged support for Ukraine, condemned Russia’s war of aggression and pledged a $50bn loan for Kyiv backed by frozen Russian assets.

Zelensky blasts Slovak’s Fico over reluctance to drop Russian gas

Tuesday 24 December 2024 03:30 , Namita Singh

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday criticised Slovak prime minister Robert Fico for his reluctance to end Slovakia’s dependence on Russian gas, describing it as a “big security issue” for Europe and noting that Mr Fico had rejected compensation.

Mr Zelensky made the comments after the Slovak prime minister met with Russian president Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Sunday. Mr Fico had accused Mr Zelensky of opposing any gas transit through Ukraine to Slovakia, which is dependent on gas supplies piped in via its neighbour.

Ukraine has repeatedly said it will not extend an existing transit deal for gas flows from Russia to Europe, which expires on 1 January. Payments for the gas have helped Russia to wage its almost three-year war in Ukraine, Kyiv says.

The Ukrainian leader said Mr Fico had been offered possible compensation for Slovakia for losses resulting from the expiry, as well as transit alternatives for non-Russian gas.

Russian president Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Slovak prime minister Robert Fico during a meeting in Moscow (Reuters)

“Fico did not want compensation for the Slovaks,” Mr Zelensky said in his evening address.

Slovakia, which has a long-term contract with Russia’s Gazprom, has said buying in gas from elsewhere would cost it $229m more in transit expenses.

Mr Zelensky gave no further details on the compensation offer but earlier on Monday said that Mr Fico was interested only in Russian gas and that £398m per year was at stake.

Mr Fico said last week that Mr Zelensky had offered €500m (£414m), which he said had been tied to Nato membership and was from Russian assets that the Slovak leader said Ukraine did not possess.

“President (Zelensky) came back to the subject of gas and asked me if I would then vote for Nato membership if he gave me 500m euros of Russian assets, and of course, I said ‘never’,” said Mr Fico, who has opposed Ukraine’s bid for a place in the transatlantic security alliance.

Who was Igor Kirillov, Russian general killed by bomb in Moscow?

Tuesday 24 December 2024 03:01 , Tom Watling

Who was Igor Kirillov, senior Russian general killed by bombing in Moscow?

It’s difficult to feel festive, say Ukrainians marking third Christmas in UK

Tuesday 24 December 2024 02:57 , Namita Singh

Ukrainians in the UK, marking their third Christmas away from home and another milestone since Russia’s invasion, have said it can be “difficult to be in a festive mood”.

Maria Romanenko, 32, left the Kyiv region for Manchester shortly after the Russian invasion began on 24 February 2022, alongside her Mancunian partner Jez.

The couple made a perilous journey to the Polish border, where they had to wait four days for confirmation that Maria would be allowed to enter the UK with Jez. They arrived on 2 March 2022.

Ms Romanenko, a reporter who is spending her third Christmas away from home, told the PA news agency: “Christmas has not been what it used to be for me since 2022 because Christmas, of course to me at least, means friends and family, and it’s also a time for celebration and a time for reflection.”

Report:

It’s difficult to feel festive, say Ukrainians marking third Christmas in UK

What will it cost to defend Britain from a growing Russian threat?

Tuesday 24 December 2024 01:30 , Tom Watling

What will it cost to defend Britain from a growing Russian threat?

Where Putin’s forces are making gains on the frontline in east Ukraine

Tuesday 24 December 2024 00:01 , Tom Watling

Ukraine-Russia war map: Where Putin’s forces are making gains in eastern Ukraine

Ukraine’s scooter bomb killing could alter the course of the war

Monday 23 December 2024 22:30 , Tom Watling

Ukraine’s scooter bomb killing could alter the course of the war

Putin: I am ready to talk to Trump over Ukraine

Monday 23 December 2024 21:30 , Tom Watling

Vladimir Putin: I am ready to talk to Trump over Ukraine

Pope Francis calls for a ceasefire on all fronts in his prayer ahead of Christmas

Monday 23 December 2024 20:03 , Tom Watling

Pope Francis calls for a ceasefire on all fronts in his prayer ahead of Christmas

Zelensky speaks to Starmer

Monday 23 December 2024 19:01 , Tom Watling

I spoke with UK Prime Minister @Keir_Starmer ahead of Christmas and thanked him and the British people for their unwavering support that continues to save Ukrainian lives.



We discussed key areas of cooperation, including investments in Ukraine’s defense production, as these… pic.twitter.com/FHbqTttuJb — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 23, 2024

Divers due to check if one of the Black Sea Russian tankers is still spilling oil

Monday 23 December 2024 18:09 , Tom Watling

Volunteers helping to clean up a major oil spill along Russia’s Black Sea coast appealed in a video released on Monday for President Vladimir Putin to urgently send federal aid, saying that they and local authorities were overwhelmed.

The pollution, which has coated sandy beaches at and around Anapa, a popular summer resort, has caused serious problems for seabirds and everything from dolphins to porpoises.

The oil is from two ageing tankers hit by a storm on 15 December. One of the vessels split in half, while the other ran aground.

On Thursday, Putin called the incident an ecological disaster and officials from Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry say over 10,000 people are now involved in the clean-up.

But a group of around 30 local volunteers, who filmed their appeal on a beach strewn with sacks full of polluted sand, told Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin that they believed the scale of the disaster was too big for local authorities to cope and demanded Moscow send urgent help.

“The local authorities do not have the professional resources and technical means to neutralise the consequences of such a large-scale disaster and have been forced to compensate for the lack of manpower by using volunteers with shovels,” a spokesperson for the group said, reading out a list of demands.

He said professional clean-up workers needed to be sent in along with scientists specialising in pollution and veterinarians to treat seabirds. Russia, he said, should also appeal to other countries for help with equipment.

“This is a cry from the soul. Such a catastrophe cannot be defeated with shovels,” a female volunteer added in the same video appeal.

North Korean troops likely to march in 2025 Moscow victory day parade, Kremlin aide says

Monday 23 December 2024 17:32 , Tom Watling

Kremlin foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov said on Monday that he thought it likely that North Korean soldiers would take part in next year’s Moscow’s Red Square parade to commemorate the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.

Ukraine says North Korean soldiers have fought on Russia’s side against Ukrainian troops trying to hold territory in Russia’s Kursk region. Moscow has neither confirmed nor denied the presence of North Korean troops on its soil.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty” during Putin’s visit to Pyongyang in June.

The pact includes a mutual defence pact for immediate military assistance if either faces armed aggression.

Ukraine pledges to support Syria's food security

Monday 23 December 2024 16:50 , Tom Watling

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenski said on Monday that Kyiv will support necessary allied efforts for stabilisation in Syria and had already made decisions to support its food security.

“We believe it is crucial for the security of the Syrian people and the region as a whole to remove any Russian presence from Syria,” he added on X.

I held a meeting of the Staff.



We thoroughly analyzed our work with Syria after the fall of Assad and his escape.



Today, the intelligence services presented their reports—the Foreign Intelligence Service and the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine—as well as the Ministers of… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 23, 2024

Kremlin foreign policy aide says several countries have already offered to host Putin-Trump talks

Monday 23 December 2024 16:08 , Tom Watling

Kremlin foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov said on Monday that several countries had already offered to host talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President-elect Donald Trump, though he declined to say which.

Trump has said he wants to swiftly end the war in Ukraine, though he has yet to set out publicly how he plans to do so. Putin said on Thursday that he was ready to compromise over Ukraine in possible talks with Trump and had no conditions for starting talks with the Ukrainian authorities.

But Putin said any talks should take as their starting point a preliminary agreement reached between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators in the early weeks of the war at talks in Istanbul, which was never implemented.

Many Ukrainian politicians regard that draft deal as akin to a capitulation which would have neutered Ukraine‘s military and political ambitions and say they do not believe Putin is ready to strike a deal that would be acceptable for Kyiv too.

North Korea suffers ‘1,100 casualties’ fighting for Russia

Monday 23 December 2024 15:16 , Tom Watling

North Korea suffers 1,100 casualties fighting for Russia, South Korea says

Several countries ready to send peacekeeping forces to Ukraine, says Kyiv

Monday 23 December 2024 14:39 , Tom Watling

Several countries are ready to send their forces to Ukraine in a peacekeeping capacity, Ukraine’s foreign ministry has said.

Only France was named publicly as one of those countries.

The comments come after US president-elect Donald Trump, who has vowed to end the war in Ukraine in a day, said Europe would have to be responsible for such a peacekeeping force between the Russian and Ukrainian forces.

Several EU countries ready to send peacekeeping forces to Ukraine, Ukrainian MFA says



Discussions on EU peacekeeper deployment come as Trump plans to seek a ceasefire in the Russo-Ukrainian war next month.https://t.co/7eHf0RQ9L8 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) December 23, 2024

The one battle President Zelensky looks set to win

Monday 23 December 2024 14:00 , Tom Watling

The one battle President Zelensky looks set to win

Ukraine strikes heart of Russia with attack 1,000km beyond frontline

Monday 23 December 2024 13:20 , Tom Watling

Ukraine strikes in heart of Russia with drone attack 1,000km beyond frontline

Zelensky responds to Putin-Fico meeting

Monday 23 December 2024 12:36 , Tom Watling

It is worth noting that after their meeting in Moscow, Fico and Putin did not issue joint statements or respond to media questions. They simply cannot say publicly anything about what they discussed in the meeting. They are afraid of the public's reaction.



Moscow provides… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 23, 2024

Switzerland adopts more EU sanctions on Russia and Belarus

Monday 23 December 2024 12:06 , Tom Watling

Switzerland adopted the latest EU sanctions package on Russia and Belarus, the government said on Monday. The move came one week after the European Union targeted Moscow’s vessels and Chinese entities found to have traded with the Russian military.

The Swiss government listed 54 persons and 30 companies and organisations, freezing their assets as of Dec. 24, and banned 52 ships from providing services.

“These are mainly tankers that are part of Russia’s shadow fleet and are circumventing the price cap on Russian crude oil and petroleum products or transporting military goods for Russia or stolen grain from Ukraine,” the Swiss statement said.

The sanctioned individuals will be barred from entering Switzerland.

In line with EU policy, Switzerland also adopted financial and travel sanctions against 26 individuals and two organisations from Belarus.

British army tests ‘game-changing’ weapon in the war against drones

Monday 23 December 2024 11:32 , Tom Watling

British army tests ‘game-changing’ weapon in the war against drones

Russian gas sales to Europe are 'complicated', Kremlin says after Putin-Fico talks

Monday 23 December 2024 11:04 , Tom Watling

The situation with European countries that buy Russian gas is very complicated and requires increased attention, the Kremlin said on Monday after talks the previous day between President Vladimir Putin and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Fico said on Sunday that Putin had confirmed Russian willingness to continue to supply gas to Slovakia, even though the Slovak leader said this was “practically impossible” once a gas transit agreement between Russia and Ukraine expires at the end of the year.

It was not clear what potential solution the two leaders might have discussed.

Ukraine has declined to renew the gas transit deal. President Volodymyr Zelensky said last week this might be possible, but only on condition that Russia was not paid for the gas until after the war was over.

“You heard the statement from the Ukrainian side, and you know about the positions of those European countries that continue to buy Russian gas and that consider this necessary for the normal operation of their economies,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“Therefore, there is now a very complicated situation here that requires increased attention.”

Russian president Vladimir Putin and Slovak prime minister Robert Fico shake hands during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow (AP)

Ukraine says Russian general deliberately targeted Reuters staff in August missile strike

Monday 23 December 2024 10:32 , Tom Watling

Ukraine‘s security service has named a Russian general it suspects of ordering a missile strike on a hotel in eastern Ukraine in August and said he acted “with the motive of deliberately killing employees of” Reuters.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said in a statement on Friday that Colonel General Alexei Kim, a deputy chief of Russia’s General Staff, approved the strike that killed Reuters safety adviser Ryan Evans and wounded two of the agency’s journalists on Aug. 24.

In a statement posted on Telegram messenger the SBU said it was notifying Kim in absentia that he was an official suspect in its investigation into the strike on the Sapphire Hotel in Kramatorsk, a step in Ukrainian criminal proceedings that can later lead to charges.

In a separate, 15-page notice of suspicion, in which the SBU set out findings from its investigation, the agency said that the decision to fire the missile was made “with the motive of deliberately killing employees of the international news agency Reuters who were engaged in journalistic activities in Ukraine“.

The document, which was published on the website of the General Prosecutor’s Office on Friday, said that Kim had received intelligence that Reuters staff were staying in Kramatorsk. It added that Kim would have been “fully aware that the individuals were civilians and not participating in the armed conflict”.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in an emailed comment to Reuters that “the Russian military only strikes military infrastructure” in Ukraine.

Russian delegation arrives in Iran for meeting with president

Monday 23 December 2024 10:05 , Tom Watling

A Russian delegation arrived in Tehran for a visit that includes a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Russian state news agency TASS reported on Monday, as the two countries prepare to sign a comprehensive cooperation agreement.

Iran and Russia have been working on setting a date to complete an agreement, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday, adding that the deal is set to be signed during a bilateral visit in January.

Russia has cultivated closer ties with Iran and other countries hostile towards the United States, such as North Korea, since the start of the Ukraine war.

The country’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in October that Moscow and Tehran intended to sign a deal which would include closer defence cooperation.

South Korea detects signs of North Korea preparing more troops, drones for Russia

Monday 23 December 2024 09:33 , Tom Watling

South Korea’s military said on Monday that it has detected signs of North Korea preparing to send more troops and weapons, including suicide drones, to Russia to support its war against Ukraine.

North Korea has already provided 240mm multiple rocket launchers and 170mm self-propelled howitzers, and was seen preparing to produce more suicide drones to be shipped to Russia after leader Kim Jong Un guided a test last month, according to Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

“Suicide drones are one of the tasks that Kim Jong Un has focused on,” a JCS official said, adding that the North had expressed its intention to give them to Russia.

Such drones have been widely used in the Ukraine war, and Kim ordered a mass production of the aerial weapons and an update of military theory and education, citing intensifying global competition, state media reported.

Seoul, Washington and Kyiv have said there are around 12,000 North Korean troops in Russia. The JCS said at least 1,100 of them had been killed or wounded, in line with last week’s briefing by South Korea’s spy agency which reported some 100 deaths with another 1,000 wounded in the Kursk region.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center left, meets soldiers during a visit to a western operational training base in North Korea (AP)

Pope Francis calls for a ceasefire on all fronts in his prayer ahead of Christmas

Monday 23 December 2024 09:07 , Tom Watling

Pope Francis calls for a ceasefire on all fronts in his prayer ahead of Christmas

Putin ‘wants to meet Trump as soon as possible’

Monday 23 December 2024 08:04 , Namita Singh

US president-elect Donald Trump said Russian president Vladimir Putin has expressed his interest in a meeting him to discuss the Ukraine war.

“President Putin said that he wants to meet with me as soon as possible,” Mr Trump said during his remarks at Turning Point’s America Fest convention yesterday. “So we have to wait for this, but we have to end that war. That war is horrible, horrible,” he was quoted as saying by CNBC.

US president-elect Donald Trump speaks during Turning Point’s annual AmericaFest 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona, on 22 December 2024 (Getty Images)

“The number of soldiers being killed...” Mr Trump said. “It’s a flat plane, and the bullets are going and there’s powerful bullets, powerful guns, and the only thing that’s going to stop them is a human body.”

Earlier, Mr Trump has claimed he could end the Ukraine war “in 24 hours” if he gets elected.

Ukraine says it shot down 47 Russia launched drones

Monday 23 December 2024 07:32 , Namita Singh

Ukraine’s air force said it had shot down 47 out of 72 Russia-launched drones across the country.

In a statement on Telegram this morning, it said that an additional 25 drones had not reached targets and were “locationally lost”.

Gazprom to send 42.1 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Monday

Monday 23 December 2024 07:30 , Namita Singh

Russia’s Gazprom said that it would send 42.1 million cubic metres of gas to Europe via Ukraine this morning, a volume in line with recent days.

Nato chief Rutte says Zelensky’s criticism of Germany’s Scholz is unfair

Monday 23 December 2024 07:18 , Namita Singh

Nato secretary general Mark Rutte said he considered the sometimes harsh criticism of German chancellor Olaf Scholz by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to be unjustified, news wire DPA reported.

Although Germany has been a vital ally of Ukraine, its hesitation in providing long-range Taurus cruise missiles has been a source of frustration in Kyiv, which is battling a foe armed with a powerful array of long-range weaponry.

“I have often told Zelenskiy that he should stop criticising Olaf Scholz, because I think it is unfair,” DPA quoted Mr Rutte on Monday as saying in an interview.

Nato secretary general Mark Rutte visits Novo Selo military base in Bulgaria (EPA)

Mr Rutte also said that he, unlike Mr Scholz, would supply Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles and would not set limits on their use.

“In general, we know that such capabilities are very important for Ukraine,”Mr Rutte said, adding that it was not up to him to decide what allies should deliver.

After a November telephone call by Mr Scholz with Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin in November, Mr Zelensky said it had opened a Pandora’s box that undermined efforts to isolate the Russian leader and end the war in Ukraine with a “fair peace”.

Ukraine launch cross-border attack on fuel and energy facilities

Monday 23 December 2024 07:00 , Holly Evans

Ukrainian drones struck a major Russian fuel depot for the second time in just over a week on Sunday, according to a senior Russian regional official, as part of a “massive” cross-border attack on fuel and energy facilities that Kyiv says supply Moscow’s military.

The strikes came days after Russia launched sweeping attacks on Ukraine’s already battered energy grid, threatening to plunge thousands of homes into darkness as winter tightens its grip over the region, and as Russia’s all-out invasion of its neighbor nears the three-year mark.

A fire broke out at the Stalnoy Kon oil terminal in Russia’s southern Oryol region, local Gov. Andrey Klychkov said in a post on the Telegram messaging app, adding Russian forces downed 20 drones targeting “fuel and energy infrastructure” in the province.

Russia urged to act lawfully as video shows 'captured Australian man'

Monday 23 December 2024 06:41 , Namita Singh

The Australian government is making urgent inquiries after a video on social media appeared to show a citizen captured by Russian authorities.

In the video, a 32-year-old man identified himself as Oscar Jenkins, a biology teacher from Australia. Mr Jenkins’s hands were bound by tape as he answered questions about his identity in English and broken Russian. In the footage circulating online, the man, dressed in military fatigue, could be seen being struck on his head with a cane, as he said: “I’m Australian…Oscar Jenkins. 32 years old … I study biology.”

“This is concerning news, and we’re working through the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade to provide support, including, for this gentleman, trying to ascertain the details and the facts which are there,” Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese told reporters on Monday morning.

The acting foreign affair minister Mark Dreyfus, meanwhile urged Russia to treat Mr Jenkins as per international laws.

“We urge the Russian government to fully adhere to its obligations under international humanitarian law, including with respect to prisoners of war. Our immediate priority is understanding where Mr Jenkins is and confirming his wellbeing,” he said.

Putin praises Boris Johnson’s hair as he peddles baseless Ukraine army theory

Monday 23 December 2024 06:00 , Holly Evans

Putin praises Boris Johnson’s hair as he peddles baseless Ukraine army theory

Zelensky to replace Japan’s ambassador

Monday 23 December 2024 05:45 , Namita Singh

In a major reshuffle, Volodymyr Zelensky has announced replacing Sergiy Korsunsky as the country’s ambassador to Japan.

On Friday, the Ukrainian president approved appointment of 30 new ambassadors including the envoys to China and Lithuania. However, Mr Korsunsky’s successor in Japan has not yet been announced. He is expected to stay in the country till February, he told NHK.

Mr Korsunsky, named as ambassador to Japan in 2020, has been actively campaigning across the Asian nation, seeking support for his country and had in past expressed gratitude for the monetary donations delivered to the Ukrainian embassy in Ukraine.

North Korea aiding Russia where it needs it most, says Canadian general

Monday 23 December 2024 05:30 , Namita Singh

Through the supply of troops and weapons, North Korea is aiding Moscow in the areas it needs the most support, said a Canadian general.

“North Koreans are not only replacing some Russian personnel but they are also making up for the lack of munitions and other assets that Russia either can’t produce on its own or can’t replace as fast as needed to sustain a war of attrition like this one,” Major General Greg Smith, director-general of international security policy with Canada’s Department of National Defence told The Japan Times.

“This means that North Koreans are physically fighting and dying for Russia, which is a very troubling development that highlights the growing internationalization of the conflict,” Mr Smith told the outlet.

The remarks come as Washington and Kyiv recently claimed that North Korean soldiers took heavy casualties while fighting Ukrainian forces in the Russian border region.

The Ukrainian military intelligence agency said at least 30 North Korean troops were killed or wounded, while a US official suggested the figure for North Korean casualties was in the “several hundreds”.

Ukraine says Russian general deliberately targeted Reuters staff in August missile strike

Monday 23 December 2024 05:15 , Namita Singh

Ukraine’s security service has named a Russian general it suspects of ordering a missile strike on a hotel in eastern Ukraine in August and said he acted “with the motive of deliberately killing employees of” Reuters.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said in a statement on Friday that Colonel General Alexei Kim, a deputy chief of Russia’s General Staff, approved the strike that killed Reuters safety adviser Ryan Evans and wounded two of the agency’s journalists on 24 August.

In a statement posted on Telegram messenger the SBU said it was notifying Mr Kim in absentia that he was an official suspect in its investigation into the strike on the Sapphire Hotel in Kramatorsk, a step in Ukrainian criminal proceedings that can later lead to charges.

People wearing military clothes walk past a destroyed building of a local university, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in the town of Pokrovsk, near a front line in Donetsk region, Ukraine 19 December 2024 (Reuters)

In a separate, 15-page notice of suspicion, in which the SBU set out findings from its investigation, the agency said that the decision to fire the missile was made “with the motive of deliberately killing employees of the international news agency Reuters who were engaged in journalistic activities in Ukraine”.

The document, which was published on the website of the General Prosecutor’s Office on Friday, said that Mr Kim had received intelligence that Reuters staff were staying in Kramatorsk. It added that Kim would have been “fully aware that the individuals were civilians and not participating in the armed conflict”.

The Russian defence ministry did not respond to a request for comment on the SBU’s findings and has not replied to previous questions about the attack. The Kremlin also did not respond to a request for comment.

Russia captures two villages in Ukraine as Moscow’s forces advance on two cities

Monday 23 December 2024 05:00 , Namita Singh

Russian forces captured two villages in Ukraine, one in Kharkiv region in the northeast and one in eastern Donetsk region, the Russian defence ministry said on Sunday.

Donetsk region is where Moscow is concentrating most of its efforts to seize two cities.

Russian forces, making steady progress across Donetsk region, are moving on the towns of Pokrovsk, a logistics centre and site of an important coking colliery, and appear to be closing in on Kurakhove, farther south.

File: A man rides on a bike in front of the mail office which was destroyed by a Russian airstrike in Kurakhove, Donetsk region (AP)

The Defence Ministry statement said troops had taken control of Lozova, near the town of Kupiansk, in an area north of Donetsk region also under Russian pressure in recent weeks. The village of Sontsivka, north of Kurakhove, was also captured.

The ministry on Saturday announced the capture of another village near Kurakhove, Kostiantynopolske.

The Ukraine military’s general staff made no mention of those villages falling into Russian hands, but said Sontsivka was in a sector subject to 26 Russian attacks in the past 24 hours. The general staff also reported heavy fighting near Pokrovsk, with 34 Russian attempts to pierce defences.

The popular Ukrainian military blog DeepState said Sontsivka was under Russian control.

Russian reports have described intensified pressure on Kurakhove.

Who are the other European leaders who met Putin?

Monday 23 December 2024 04:36 , Namita Singh

Visits and phone calls from European leaders to Vladimir Putin have been rare since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine, although Hungary’s prime minister Viktor Orban visited Russia in July, and Austrian chancellor Karl Nehammer met with the Russian leader just weeks into the full-scale war.

Both trips drew condemnation from Kyiv and European leaders.

Mr Orban, widely seen as having the warmest relations with Mr Putin among EU leaders, has routinely blocked, delayed or watered down EU efforts to assist Kyiv and impose sanctions on Moscow for its actions in Ukraine.

He has long argued for a cessation of hostilities in Ukraine but without outlining what that might mean for the country’s territorial integrity or future security.

Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Slovakia’s prime minister Robert Fico prior to their talks in Moscow on 22 December 2024 (AFP via Getty Images)

Russian pressident Vladimir Putin meets Slovak prime minister Robert Fico in Moscow (EPA)

Mr Fico’s views on Russia’s war on Ukraine differ sharply from most other European leaders. The Slovakian PM returned to power last year after his leftist party Smer won parliamentary elections on a pro-Russia and anti-American platform. Since then, he has ended his country’s military aid for Ukraine, lashed out at EU sanctions on Russia, and vowed to block Ukraine from joining Nato.

Mr Fico has also been a rare senior EU politician to appear on Russian state TV following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. In an interview with the Rossiya-1 channel in October, he contended the West has “prolonged the war” by supporting Ukraine, adding that sanctions against Russia were ineffective. He declared that he was ready to negotiate with Putin.

Mr Fico also vowed to attend a military parade in Moscow next May that will mark the 80th anniversary of Nazi Germany’s defeat in World War II. The Kremlin has used the annual “Victory Day” celebrations to tout its battlefield prowess, and Putin hailed Russian troops fighting in Ukraine as “heroes” at this year’s event.

What’s behind Fico’s rare visit to Russia

Monday 23 December 2024 04:21 , Namita Singh

Robert Fico’s visit to Moscow was reaction to Volodymyr Zelensky’s opposition to gas transit to Slovakia through Ukraine.

Sharing details about his visit, Mr Fico said on Facebook that Ukrainian president supported sanctions against Russia’s nuclear program, which was against Slovakia’s interest as it relied on nuclear energy.

Mr Fico said Mr Putin confirmed to him that Russia is still ready to deliver gas to the West. He said the two also discussed the military situation in Ukraine, chances for a peaceful solution to the war and the bilateral relations between their two countries which Fico said they will seek to “standardise.”

Vladimir Putin and Robert Fico pose for a photo during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, (AP)

His trip, however, was condemned by the major Slovak opposition parties.

Slovakia last month signed a short-term pilot contract to buy natural gas from Azerbaijan, as it prepares for a possible halt to Russian supplies through Ukraine.

Earlier this year, it struck a deal to import US liquefied natural gas through a pipeline from Poland.

The country can also receive gas through Austrian, Hungarian and Czech networks, enabling imports from Germany among other potential suppliers.

Ukraine says Russian forces executed five POWs

Monday 23 December 2024 04:00 , Holly Evans

Russian forces executed five Ukrainian prisoners of war, Ukraine’s Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, said on Sunday.

Lubinets said on the Telegram messenger app that Russian troops shot the five unarmed soldiers after capturing them. He gave no details, but will report this fact to the UN.

“Russian war criminals who shoot Ukrainian prisoners of war should be brought before an international tribunal and punished with the most severe punishment provided for by law,” Lubinets said.

Russia did not immediately comment on the incident, but has previous denied committing war crimes.

Putin holds talks with Slovakian PM Fico

Monday 23 December 2024 03:02 , Namita Singh

Russian president Vladimir Putin yesterday hosted Slovakia’s prime minister, Robert Fico, in a rare visit to the Kremlin by an EU leader since Moscow’s all-out invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Mr Fico arrived in Russia on a “working visit” and met with Mr Putin one-on-one on yesterday evening, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Russia’s RIA news agency.

According to Mr Peskov, the talks were expected to focus on “the international situation” and Russian natural gas deliveries.

Russian natural gas still flows to some European countries, including Slovakia, through Ukraine under a five-year agreement signed before the war that is due to expire at the end of this year.

At a summit in Brussels on Thursday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky told EU leaders that Kyiv has no intention of renewing the deal, something Mr Fico insisted will harm his country’s interests.

Russian oil refinery engulfed in flames after ‘Ukrainian drone strike’

Monday 23 December 2024 02:00 , Holly Evans

Russian oil refinery engulfed in flames after ‘Ukrainian drone strike’