Ukraine and Russia trade accusations over fire at occupied nuclear plant

Reuters
·2 min read
Ukraine's President Zelenskiy speaks to the medina during a press conference in Kyiv

(Reuters) - Moscow and Kyiv accused each other of starting a fire on the grounds of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Sunday, as Ukraine urged residents to remain calm and reported no sign of elevated radiation.

The U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) nuclear watchdog, which has a presence at the vast six-reactor facility, said its experts had seen strong, dark smoke coming from the northern area of the plant in southern Ukraine following multiple explosions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of lighting a fire which he said was visible from the Kyiv-held city of Nikopol which looks out onto the Russian-held plant.

Evgeny Balitsky, a Russian-installed official in the occupied south, accused Kyiv's forces of causing the fire by shelling the nearby city of Enerhodar which, like the plant, was captured by Russia soon after its February 2022 invasion.

The IAEA said there had been no reported impact on nuclear safety at the site.

"Team was told by (the nuclear plant) of an alleged drone attack today on one of the cooling towers located at the site," it wrote on X.

Yevhen Yevtushenko, a local Ukrainian official in Nikopol said there was "unofficial" information that Russian forces had set fire to a large number of automobile tires in the cooling towers.

Zelenskiy published grainy video showing belching black smoke that appeared to be coming out a cooling tower with a blaze burning at its foot.

"Currently, the radiation indicators are normal. But as long as Russian terrorists retain control over the nuclear plant, the situation is not and cannot be normal," he said.

The Russian management of the facility said emergency workers had contained the fire and that there was no threat of it spreading further.

"The fire did not affect the operation of the station," it said.

The six reactors at the plant located close to the front line of the war in Ukraine are not in operation but the facility relies on external power to keep its nuclear material cool and prevent a catastrophic accident.

Moscow and Kyiv have routinely accused each other of endangering safety around it.

(Reporting by Tom Balmforth and Yuliia Dysa; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Josie Kao)

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • ‘Manipulated’ Trump Blows Up Billionaire Megadonor’s Phone With Angry Texts

    Donald Trump ordered one of his closest aides to bombard a billionaire Republican backer with abusive texts accusing her of employing his Republican rivals, a new report has revealed.The angry former president targeted Miriam Adelson, one of the Republican Party’s wealthiest backers, over claims that her $100m “Preserve America” PAC was being run by “RINOs”—Republicans In Name Only, The New York Times reported.The messages said that her late husband Sheldon Adelson, the billionaire casino boss w

  • Trump’s Anger Out of Control as Poll Numbers Keep Cratering

    Donald Trump’s advisers are getting increasingly anxious about his flailing public appearances since the attempt on his life and Democrats’ presidential candidate switcheroo—all while knowing he’s unlikely to change. According to a new Axios report, Trump has grown increasingly angry and frustrated in private as Kamala Harris has surpassed him in multiple polls, a lead that’s only likely to grow after next week’s Democratic National Convention. Fresh polling from The New York Times on Saturday s

  • Pete Buttigieg Calls Out Trump For His Gold Medal-Level Lies

    Mayor Pete said he was actually impressed by all the falsehoods Trump floated during a recent press conference at Mar-a- Lago.

  • 'Angry' Donald Trump Fumes At New York Times Over Reporting On His Helicopter Story

    The former president reportedly "excoriated" the paper before blasting "Two Failing New York Times 'reporters'" on his Truth Social platform.

  • Former California lawmaker Nate Holden says he was on the scary helicopter ride with Trump

    Former Los Angeles city councilman and state senator Nate Holden said Friday that he was with former President Donald Trump in the helicopter ride that made an emergency landing, despite Trump saying it was former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.

  • Listen: Cops Scramble to Secure Hospital for Biden Health Scare

    Officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department rushed to clear roads and secure the perimeter of a hospital that had been placed on standby to treat President Joe Biden for a medical issue last month, according to radio transmission recordings obtained by the Daily Beast.It remains unclear what exactly the undisclosed medical issue was, though the White House announced later that day he had been diagnosed with COVID-19.“Meet at the Valley Hospital ER parking lot. We’re going to meet

  • Walz hits back at Team Trump: He ‘knows nothing about service’

    Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) criticized former President Trump, saying he knows “nothing about service,” as the campaign trail debate over Walz’s military record continues. Walz, speaking at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, said he was proud to wear the “uniform of this country” for 24 years. “Each of you talk about service, Donald Trump…

  • OOF: Trump Campaign's Anti-Kamala Harris Signs Have 1 Major Flaw

    You might have to squint to see what happened.

  • Trump’s 271-Page Dossier of JD Vance’s ‘Vulnerabilities’ Hacked by Iran

    The Trump campaign accused Iran of a hack-and-leak operation Saturday, after a 271-page dossier of JD Vance’s “vulnerabilities” was sent to at least two news organizations.The internal campaign vetting report on Vance was sent to Politico and The Washington Post from an AOL.com email address, along with a document on Marco Rubio, the Florida senator who was not chosen as Donald Trump’s running mate.Hours after Politico revealed it received the materials, the Trump campaign said it had been hacke

  • She once stormed the Capitol for Trump. Now, she’ll be supporting Kamala Harris in November

    Pamela Hemphill who once stormed the Capitol for former President Donald Trump will be supporting Vice President Kamala Harris in November.

  • JD Vance says mass deportations should 'start with 1 million,' defends 'thought experiment' giving parents extra votes

    Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance defended his past comments on women and families without children, the Trump campaign's proposals to deport undocumented immigrants and more in a wide-ranging interview with "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl, which airs in full on Sunday morning. Despite the race tightening in recent weeks as Vice President Kamala Harris has taken over the Democratic ticket, the Ohio senator emphasized that he and Trump are "extremely confident" in their chances of winning the election. The senator has come under fire for repeated comments made about childless Americans, including one during an interview in July 2021 with then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson where Vance described leading Democrats including Harris as "childless cat ladies."

  • Protesters interrupted Harris’ speech again. This time, she addressed them

    As Vice President Kamala Harris began her remarks at a campaign stop in Arizona, a group of protesters began chanting off to her right. It was unclear to CNN what exactly they said.

  • Trump stokes fears with ‘unconstitutional’ Harris talk

    Former President Trump is setting off alarms among critics as he pushes the claim that Vice President Harris’s ascent to become the Democratic nominee is somehow unconstitutional, with some warning he could be laying the groundwork to contest an electoral defeat as he did in 2020. Trump has repeatedly sought to cast Harris replacing President…

  • New Battleground Polls Show Harris Has Fundamentally Changed the Race

    If there were any doubt whether Vice President Kamala Harris has transformed this year’s presidential election, Saturday morning’s latest New York Times/Siena College polls put it to rest. In the first Times/Siena College swing state polls since her entry into the race, Harris leads former President Donald Trump by 4 points each in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin among likely voters. It’s a major shift from previous Times/Siena polls, which found Trump leading Harris and President Joe Biden

  • Trump Goes Small at Fundraisers as Harris Goes Big All Over

    Seething over Kamala Harris’ big crowd sizes and energy, Donald Trump huddled with donors at an intimate, high-dollar fundraiser in Aspen, Colorado Saturday night, struggling to catch up to his opponent’s record-smashing campaign haul.The small event in Aspen, in which couples had to pony up $500,000 to serve on the host committee, stood in stark contrast to the overflowing crowds seen at Harris rallies throughout crucial swing states that will decide the outcome of the 2024 election.The tony fu

  • Alyssa Farah Griffin: Trump Mar-a-Lago presser an ‘absolute dumpster fire’

    Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin on Friday disparaged President Trump’s lengthy press conference Thursday, arguing the GOP presidential nominee was hurting himself. “This was an absolute dumpster fire of a press conference, just to be clear,” Farah Griffin said on “CNN News Central” to the outlet’s Kate Bolduan, in a clip highlighted…

  • Trump Tears Into ‘Weird’ Label, Calls Tim Walz ‘Freakish’

    Former President Donald Trump tore into Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) and Vice President Kamala Harris at a rally in Bozeman, Montana on Friday night, calling “comrade Walz,” “very freakish.”“Tim Walz is the man who’s, very freakish,” Trump told the Bozeman crowd. “He’s very freakish. If comrade Walz and comrade Harris win this November, the people cheering will be the pink-haired Marxists, the looters, the perverts, the flag burners, Hamas supporters, drug dealers, gun grabbers and human traffickers.”Tr

  • Trump’s Plane Forced To Make Emergency Landing in Montana

    Former President Donald Trump’s plane, Trump Force One, was forced to make an emergency landing in Billings, Montana, on Friday ahead of his rally in Bozeman later that day, according to KTVH.KTVH reported that Trump’s Boeing 757 developed a mechanical issue that forced it down 107 miles east of Bozeman, where he was due to speak at Montana State University at 10 p.m. EST.There were no reported injuries and the former president posted a video to Truth Social announcing his arrival in Montana, al

  • Humiliating blow for Putin as Russia's bloody war against Ukraine is brought far closer to home

    With his troops battling hard inside Russia, Ukraine's president has finally broken his silence on an invasion that has stunned his much larger and more powerful neighbour. Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the operation, which began on Tuesday in Russia's southwestern Kursk region, as "our actions to push the war out into the aggressor's territory". Giving a further indication of the goal of the surprise assault, he said: "Ukraine is proving that it really knows how to restore justice and guarantees exactly the kind of pressure that is needed - pressure on the aggressor."

  • Full Interview | California state Sen. Marie Alvarado-Gil pressed on decision to switch political parties

    California State Sen. Marie Alvarado-Gil sat down with KCRA 3 for an interview on Friday morning as she becomes the first state lawmaker in nearly 80 years to switch her party affiliation from Democrat to Republican during their term. Capitol Correspondent Ashley Zavala presses her for answers on the decision.