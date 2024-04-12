Ukraine Russia war: BBC Russian journalist Ilya Barabanov branded 'foreign agent'

Asya Kazantseva and Ilya Barabanov [Personal archive/BBC]

The Russian justice ministry has labelled two prominent journalists - BBC Russian correspondent Ilya Barabanov and science reporter Asya Kazantseva - as "foreign agents".

Barabanov has written extensively about Russia's war in Ukraine and the Wagner mercenary group. The BBC condemned the ministry's move against him.

"The BBC strongly rejects the decision," a BBC statement said.

The "foreign agent" label has very negative connotations in Russia.

The government has used it to marginalise not only critics of the Russian invasion of Ukraine but also voices challenging other Kremlin policies, including prominent cultural figures, media organisations and civil society groups.

One of Russia's most popular novelists - Boris Akunin - was put on the list in January. He is a long-standing critic of President Vladimir Putin.

The term "foreign agent" recalls the Soviet-era campaign against "enemies of the people". "Foreign agents" have to identify themselves as such on social media and in other publications, and face burdensome financial reporting requirements.

Both Barabanov and Kazantseva are now living abroad.

Kazantseva signed an open letter from Russian scientists and science journalists demanding that Russian troops withdraw from Ukraine. She left Russia in January, saying she was being harassed by pro-war figures and seeing her lectures and book presentations cancelled.

The justice ministry accused Barabanov - now based in Latvia - of "spreading false information" about Russian government decisions and policies, and of opposing the war in Ukraine.

The BBC statement condemned the move, stressing that "the BBC has a global reputation as a trusted and independent source of news".

It went on: "BBC News Russian has been a vital source of accurate and impartial news to Russian-speakers for 80 years. We are incredibly proud of all our journalists and our priority right now is to support Ilya and all his colleagues to ensure that all are able to continue their jobs reporting on Russia at such an important time."