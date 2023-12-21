Ukraine-Russia war – live: Kyiv repels major Russian drone attack as Putin’s forces hit by ‘mouse fever’

A major drone attack by Russia was stopped by Ukraine, according to the country’s air force that claimed to have shot down 34 out of 35 of the Irainian devices.

The drones were sent over in several waves targeting 12 different regions of Ukraine over a seven-hour period from 8pm on 20 December.

However, just one got through the air force’s defences. Images released this morning by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine appear to show damage caused by one at a warehouse in the Kyiv region.

The attack comes amid claims by Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate that Russian troops were suffering from an outbreak of so-called “mouse fever”. The disease causes people to bleed from their eyes, vomit several times a day and experience extreme temperatures and headaches.

“Dissatisfaction is growing in the units of the Russian occupation army due to inadequate provision of winter items and a complete lack of medical assistance,” they reported on Telegram.

“Thus, an outbreak of the so-called “mouse fever” was recorded in many units of the Russian invaders in the Kupyansk direction.”

It comes as Mr Zelensky was boosted by news that Germany will provide 88.5 million euros to help strengthen his country’s energy infrastructure in the face of Russian attacks.

Ukraine shoots downs dozens of Russian drones

10:00

Ukranie’s air force today claimed it had shot down 34 out of 35 Russian drones that were launched in a large overnight attack in 12 Ukrainian regions.

Russia launched Iranian-made Shahed drones in several waves from about 8:00pm to 3.30am, the air force said in a statement.

Air alerts in many Ukrainian regions in the centre, southeast and north lasted for hours. There have so far been no reports of major damage or casualties.

Boost for Ukraine with German funding

09:14

Amid concerns a drop-off in foreign aid to Ukraine will downsize military operations, Germany has just apporved an additional 88.5 million euros ($96.89 million) to help strengthen the resilience of the Ukrainian energy system as Russia targets its infrastructure.

Germany’s foreign and economy ministries made the annnouncement on the funding in a joint statement on Thursday.

The economy ministry is contributing 54.3 million euros via the state-owned bank KfW and the foreign ministry 34.2 million euros to the Ukraine energy support fund, the statement said.

It comes as Ukraine has warned of the impact of a hold-up in US funding, with a £47 billion military package blocked in the US Congress earlier this month. And last week, Hungary blocked a EU £43 billion financial aid deal.

Putin opposition

08:35

Vladimir Putin will be going up against an anti-war journalist in the Russian presidental election in March next year.

Former TV journalist Yekaterina Duntsova, 40, has submitted her documents to the Central Election Commission in Moscow to begin the formal process of entering the running for the election.

Anti-war former journalist enters race against Putin in Russia election

Latest pictures from Ukraine

07:00

Ukrainian servicemen prepare to shoot from a self-made multiple rocket launcher on a frontline in Donetsk (EPA)

Residents and relatives carry belongings out of their burned out flat in Donetsk (AFP via Getty Images)

A young Ukrainian serviceman, wearing a tattoo depicting the Ukrainian state coat of arms, walks in the center of the capital Kyiv (AFP via Getty Images)

ICYMI: Russian pranksters trick Irish PM who told them Ukraine not likely to join EU

06:00

Ireland’s prime minister Leo Varadkar has become the latest victim of pro-Kremlin Russian phone pranksters Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexei Stolyarov, his office confirmed.

The former YouTubers, who moved to streaming platform Rumble after their page was suspended, have tricked some of the world’s most high-profile politicians, including Justin Trudeau, Boris Johnson and most recently Italy’s Georgia Meloni.

The pranksters spoke to Mr Varadkar while pretending to be representatives of the African Union Commission, according to a video of the call posted online on Tuesday.

During the course of the call, the Irish leader appears to say it is “not very likely” that Ukraine will join the European Union in the near future, and that he hopes to see a united island of Ireland “in my lifetime”.

Russian pranksters trick Irish PM who told them Ukraine not likely to join EU

How many troops does Russia have?

05:00

The Russian army has about four times more active military personnel than Ukraine some 1,330,900 men and 250,000 reservists. As of 2021, Russia had a male population of around 66 million.

In July, the Russian parliament raised the maximum age at which men can be conscripted from 27 to 30, increasing the number of young men liable for a year of compulsory military service from 1 January 2024.

It means men will be required to carry out a year of military service, or equivalent training during higher education, between the ages of 18 and 30, rather than 18 and 27.

The law also prevents men from dodging the draft by banning them from leaving Russia from the day they are summoned to a conscription office.

Pictures:Ukrainian soldiers shoot rockets from self-made rocket launcher on frontline

04:00

Ukrainian troops were pictured shooting rockets from a self-made rocket launcher on Wednesday.

The photos were taken from the frontline in the Donetsk region and are of the 228 Separate Battalion of the 127th Separate Territorial Defence Brigade.

Ukrainian servicemen prepare rockets to shoot from a self-made multiple rocket launcher on a frontline in Donetsk (EPA)

Full report: US imposes more Russian oil price cap sanctions

03:00

The U.S. imposed new sanctions on alleged violators of a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian oil and tightened compliance rules for insurance firms and shippers, Wednesday.

Firms across the United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong were identified for economic sanctions, including UAE-based Sun Ship Management D Ltd., which Russian state-owned fleet operator Joint Stock Company Sovcomflot owns.

U.S. imposes more Russian oil price cap sanctions and issues new compliance rules for shippers

How many soldiers does Ukraine have?

02:00

As the Ukrainian army says they need another 500,000 troops mobilised, my colleague Alexander Bulter has calculated how many soldiers they already have:

The Ukrainian army counted around 500,000 servicemen, 200,000 of which are active military personnel, recent figures show.

If the figures are accurate, the Ukrainian army’s suggestion would bring the total number of servicemen to nearly one million.

Under Ukrainian law, only men aged 27 to 60 can be mobilised for the front line, although younger men can volunteer to fight. As of January 2022, Ukraine had a male population of 19 million.

Men aged 18 to 20 cannot be sent to the battlefield. Most Ukrainian soldiers at the front are believed to be volunteers, many of whom have been fighting since the start of Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

Estimates of the number of Ukrainian men killed in the conflict have varied between 30,000 and 70,000. In November, a Ukrainian civic group put the death toll at 30,000.

But US military sources have suggested the number is closer to 70,000. Kyiv treats its losses as a state secret and officials say disclosing the figure could harm its war effort.

In pictures: Ukrainians prepare for first wartime Christmas on new calendar

01:00

Ukrainians are gearing up to celebrate their first Christmas according to a new calendar, another step towards erasing all traces of Russian influence as their military fends off a Kremlin invasion.

“It turns out that Ukrainians used to celebrate Christmas on December 25, just like the rest of Europeans,” said Tetiana, a 25-year-old believer who said she would celebrate on Dec. 25 for the first time.

Zelensky grateful for continued international support

00:01

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked countries who continue to support Ukraine.

His message of gratitude comes after the Empire State Building in New York was lit up in blue and yellow to show solidarity.

“I am grateful to every country that has stood with Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion began,” Zelensky wrote on X. “This support provides strength to our people.”

Last night, the Empire State Building in New York lit up in yellow and blue to draw attention to the thousands of Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia. We are making every effort to bring every child home.



I am grateful to every country that has stood with Ukraine since… pic.twitter.com/dmEWlsYcXY — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 20, 2023

Russian PM and Chinese President meet in Beijing

Wednesday 20 December 2023 23:00

Chinese president Xi Jinping and Russian prime minister Mikhail Mishustin met in Beijing on Wednesday to discuss the two nation’s ties.

“Maintaining and developing China-Russia relations well is a strategic choice made by both sides based on the fundamental interests of the two peoples,” Xi Jinping was quoted as saying by the Chinese foreign ministry.

The South China Morning Post reported that Xi Jinping also pledged that Beijing would continue to develop “high-level” political and economic relations with Moscow.

Ukraine’s biggest mobile operator restores services after cyberattack

Wednesday 20 December 2023 22:00

Ukraine’s largest mobile network has restored all services following a large-scale cyber attack last week.

Ukraine’s Kyivstar, which provides cellular and internet services to 24.3 million mobile subscribers and over 1.1 million home internet users, came under a deadly cyberattack last Tuesday.

It silenced air raid alerts in some parts of Ukraine at a time Russia started firing ballistic missiles on civilian regions, wiped out services, and damaged IT infrastructure.

A source close to Kyivstar said military communications have not been affected by the attack.

Kyivstar said: “Our specialists have resolved the communication difficulties that arose this morning in a number of cities in the west and south of Ukraine.

“The services are now operating as usual.”

Ukraine to produce a million FPV drones next year

Wednesday 20 December 2023 21:00

Kyiv plans to produce a million FPV (first-person-view) drones and more than 11,000 medium- and long-range attack drones next year, Ukraine‘s minister for strategic industries said on Wednesday.

Ukraine has used FPV drones - small drones originally for personal civilian use, but modified for the battlefield - since the first days of the 2022 Russian invasion as a cheap but effective option for attacks.

The tactic was subsequently adopted by Moscow’s troops, now estimated to have many more such drones at their disposal.

“All production facilities are ready, and contracting for 2024 begins,” Oleksandr Kamyshin, the minister, said on Telegram messenger.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy later said the issue of drones, both in stock and being deployed, was discussed at a meeting of commanders and officials on Wednesday

“Logistics will be faster. We are also working on making the use of drones, particularly FPV drones, more efficient in all areas,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

“This is an obvious priority for our country and a very concrete way to protect the lives of our soldiers.”

Ukraine has been working to increase its domestic weapons production in order to secure stable deliveries, not rely exclusively on partners’ aid, and give a boost to the economy.

Ukrainians prepare for first wartime Christmas on new calendar

Wednesday 20 December 2023 20:00

Ukrainians are gearing up to celebrate their first Christmas according to a new calendar, another step towards erasing all traces of Russian influence as their military fends off a Kremlin invasion.

Most Ukrainians are Orthodox Christians and the country’s main church agreed this year to move away from the traditional Julian calendar, which is used in Russia and celebrates the holiday on Jan. 7.

“It turns out that Ukrainians used to celebrate Christmas on December 25, just like the rest of Europeans,” said Tetiana, a 25-year-old believer who said she would celebrate on Dec. 25 for the first time.

Standing outside Kyiv’s golden-domed St. Michael’s Monastery, she added that it would feel “a little unusual” but was “the right thing to do”.

Near the front line of Russia’s invasion, which is nearing its two-year mark and shows no signs of abating, soldiers were also preparing to make the switch to Dec. 25.

“Just like it was before Jan. 7 was imposed upon us,” said Bohdan, a service member stationed in eastern Ukraine.

Moscow’s February 2022 attack rallied the nation in defence and sparked many Ukrainians to reject the Russian language and culture, among other historical ties to Kyiv’s former ruler.

“Everything that was related to Russia, and everything that Russia did the same way we did, provoked disgust among people,” said Mykhailo Omelian, an Orthodox priest in Kyiv.

A serviceman lights a candle during a mass in an Orthodox church near the front lines in the Donetsk region as Ukrainians prepare to celebrate their first Christmas according to a Western calendar (REUTERS)

Kremlin claims Ukraine peace talks fell through because of Britain

Wednesday 20 December 2023 19:00

The Kremlin said that there is no current basis for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine and that Britain had sunk chances of a peace deal in 2022 by putting pressure on Kyiv to refuse a draft deal.

“We really consider that the topic of negotiations is not relevant right now,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He said Ukraine withdrew from the negotiation process in 2022 “at Britain’s insistence” and “forbade” negotiations with Russia.

Peskov said: “After that, there were no prerequisites for negotiations - and there were even fewer prerequisites after Ukraine actually legally prohibited any negotiations with the Russian side,”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a decree in October 2022 formally declaring the prospect of any Ukrainian talks with Putin “impossible” after Russia claimed to have annexed four regions of southern and eastern Ukraine.

Peskov said that Zelenskiy’s peace plan, known as his “peace formula”, was flawed because he said it sought to find peace without Russia’s participation.

Russian court fines Google $50.8 mln over ‘fake’ information

Wednesday 20 December 2023 18:30

A Russian court fined Google 4.6 billion roubles ($50.84 million) on Wednesday for failing to delete so-called “fake” information about the conflict in Ukraine, Russian news agency TASS reports.

Russia has been at loggerheads with foreign technology companies over content, censorship, data and local representation in a simmering dispute that intensified after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

The RIA news agency said the fine had also been imposed due to Google failing to remove “extremist content” and the distribution of what Russia calls “LGBT propaganda”.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The fine was calculated as a share of Google’s annual turnover in Russia. The company was handed similar turnover-based penalties of 7.2 billion roubles in late 2021 and 21.1 billion roubles in August 2022.

Latest pictures from Ukraine

Wednesday 20 December 2023 17:59

Residents and relatives carry belongings out of their burned out flat in Donetsk (AFP via Getty Images)

An elderly woman kneels as she begs next to a poster of a Ukrainian soldier calling for donations to the army, in the center of the capital Kyiv (AFP via Getty Images)

A serviceman lights a candle during a mass in an Orthodox church near the front lines in the Donetsk region (REUTERS)

Children hide inside a bomb shelter near their school as part of police and security drills in Ozera village (EPA)

Ukrainian army proposal to call up more civilians gets mixed reaction in Kyiv

Wednesday 20 December 2023 17:29

Following the army’s request for a further 500,000 troops to be mobilised, Ukrainians have expressed mixed feelings.

Anton Hrushetskyi, executive director of the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, said closed polling data showed more than 65% of Ukrainians would strongly support or rather support a significant further mobilisation.

But he told Reuters the figure could be skewed by people wanting to give a “socially desirable” response in wartime.

Rafael, a 40-year-old sculptor who declined to give his surname, said forcibly conducting a large-scale mobilisation could badly affect morale on the front lines.

“People’s motivation is dying. If some are forced to fight against their will, our army won’t be as (motivated) to fight,” he said.

Tetiana, a 37-year-old office worker, said a more important matter than manpower was securing more military and financial assistance from abroad.

“I think (mobilising people) won’t be enough (to win the war). We need the support of the West, the United States. Our soldiers will not suffice,” she said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the army’s proposal on Tuesday but said he had not yet decided whether to back it.

Such a move would be intended to help replenish exhausted Ukrainian forces nearly two years of Russia’s full-scale invasion, but could risk a backlash from those who oppose it.

How many troops do Russia, US and UK have as Ukraine military calls for 500,000 more

Wednesday 20 December 2023 16:55

Ukrainian generals are looking to mobilise up to half a million new soldiers to push back Putin’s invading army, president Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Mr Zelensky said he was yet to make a final decision on the military’s request as it was a question of “fairness and money” as well as Ukraine’s defence capability.

It comes amid fears Russia could grind down Kyiv’s army with its huge population and resources as western military aid to Ukraine faces US and EU deadlock.

But how many troops does Ukraine have and how does this compare to the US and British Army?

How many troops do Russia, US and UK have as Ukraine military calls for 500,000 more

Anti-war candidate applies to run against Putin in presidential elections

Wednesday 20 December 2023 16:37

Former TV journalist Yekaterina Duntsova has put her name forward to stand in the Russian presidential election next year.

Current President Vladimir Putin is expected to win the March 2024 elections by a landslide.

Duntsova, 40, has previously called for an end to the conflict in Ukraine and the release of political prisoners including opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

She submitted documents to officials at the Central Electoral Commission to formally enter the election on Wednesday.

Putin, 71, has been in power as president or prime minister since 1999 and is seeking another six-year term.

With Navalny serving prison sentences totalling more than 30 years and other leading Kremlin critics either behind bars or outside the country because of the risk of arrest, there is no established opposition figure to challenge him.

Navalny’s supporters call the election a sham, saying the Kremlin controls who can run and can easily manipulate the vote if needed with the help of an opaque electronic voting system.

The Kremlin says Putin will win because he enjoys overwhelming public support, with opinion poll ratings of around 80%.

In her interview with Reuters, Duntsova avoided using the word “war” to describe the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which Putin calls a “special military operation”, and acknowledged she was afraid.

“Any sane person taking this step would be afraid - but fear must not win,” she said.

Ukraine shifts to defensive position, UK says

Wednesday 20 December 2023 16:07

Ukrainian forces have shifted to a more defensive posture in recent weeks, Britain’s Ministry of Defence says.

In their latest intelligence update, the UK added that the move follows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s calls, from late November 2023, for faster fortification in key sectors.

“In recent weeks, Ukraine has mobilised a concerted effort to improve field fortifications as its forces pivot to a more defensive posture along much of the front line,” the MoD update reads on X.

It adds: “In one part of the project, Ukraine has worked to improve defences along its border with Belarus with dragon’s teeth, razor wire, and anti-tank ditches as of mid-December 2023.”

(3/4) In one part of the project, Ukraine has worked to improve defences along its border with Belarus with dragon's teeth, razor wire, and anti-tank ditches as of mid-December 2023. — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) December 20, 2023

US imposes harsher Russian oil price cap

Wednesday 20 December 2023 15:21

The US have imposed a harsher price cap on Russian oil in an effort to make it harder for Russian exporters to bypass the cap, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

“These changes will further complicate efforts by Russian exporters to circumvent the price cap while deceiving Coalition service providers, and further raise costs for any Russian exporters that need premier services but are unwilling to sell oil under the cap,” the Treasury Department said in a statement.

It comes after the US Senate said they would not be able to pass a bill on additional funding for Ukraine before their Christmas break despite warnings from the White House that funding would run out.

What is ‘mouse fever’?

Wednesday 20 December 2023 14:42

Ukrainian intelligence has suggested that Russian frontline troops are suffering from an outbreak of so-called mouse fever.

Also known as Rat-bite fever, it is a rare infection caused by the bacterium Streptobacillus moniliformis.

According to the UK government, it has a worldwide distribution and is carried in the upper respiratory tract of apparently healthy rats and mice. Transmission is said to occur from either a rat-bite or scratch when handling infected rats, or from direct contact with their urine.

The government website adds: “Rat-bite fever usually develops within 7 days of the bite, and begins abruptly with fever and chills, followed by severe muscle and joint pain, headache and nausea.”

Poll shows support for Ukrainian army chief at odds with Zelensky

Wednesday 20 December 2023 14:15

A poll has found that the vast majority of Ukrainians would not support the sacking of the head of the armed forces Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, despite his criticism of President Zelensky.

A poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) showed that only 2% of Ukrainians would actively support Zelensky removing Zaluzhnyi from his post, while 72% would view such a move “negatively”.

Despite attempts to demonstrate unity during the war with Russia, signs of friction between Zaluzhnyi and President Zelensky have been evident for weeks, spurring domestic media speculation that the army chief could be fired.

Zaluzhnyi oversaw the major 2023 counteroffensive that failed to retake swathes of Russian-occupied land, but he is very popular with many Ukrainians after beating back Russian forces from swathes of land last year.

The tensions between the men burst into the open in November after Zaluzhnyi was quoted as saying the war had reached a stalemate and this week, he criticised Zelensky’s decision to fire regional military recruitment officers amid a crackdown on corruption this summer.

Mr Zelensky dismissed the rumours of a feud between the pair at a press conference yesterday and said they had a good working relationship.

Putin’s troops mowed down by mouse fever, Ukraine says

Wednesday 20 December 2023 13:50

Ukrainian intelligence has claimed that Russian frontline troops have been severely impacted by an outbreak of mouse fever.

The disease can cause horrifying symptoms including bleeding from the eyes, vomiting and severe headaches.

Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate said that the outbreak is dampening morale of Putin’s troops as they are not receiving adequate medical treatment to deal with the illness.

“Dissatisfaction is growing in the units of the Russian occupation army due to inadequate provision of winter items and a complete lack of medical assistance,” they reported on Telegram.

“Thus, an outbreak of the so-called “mouse fever” was recorded in many units of the Russian invaders in the Kupyansk direction.”

Russian court fines Google $50.8 mln over ‘fake’ Ukraine information - TASS

Wednesday 20 December 2023 13:00

A Russian court fined Alphabet’s Google on Wednesday 4.6 billion roubles ($50.84 million) for failing to delete so-called "fake" information about the conflict in Ukraine, the TASS news agency reported.

Russia has been at loggerheads with foreign technology companies over content, censorship, data and local representation in a simmering dispute that intensified after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The tiny EU country with just 10 million people that’s become Putin’s trojan horse

Wednesday 20 December 2023 12:20

The eastern European state that accounts for just 2 per cent of the entire EU population has derailed a vital aid package to Ukraine – and now threatens to derail Kyiv’s future as a member. With Putin’s fortunes rising, it is time to suspend Hungary from the bloc’s foreign policy decision-making, writes Bill Browder

Read Bill’s full piece here:

The tiny EU country with just 10 million people that’s become Putin’s trojan horse

Abramovich disappoinetd with defeat on sanctions case

Wednesday 20 December 2023 11:53

Billionaire Roman Abramovich said in a statement on Wednesday that he was disappointed by the loss of a legal challenge to overturn sanctions imposed on him by the European Union.

"Although we are disappointed with today’s ruling, we welcome that the court did not take up several arguments presented by the EU Council and did not include them as a basis for maintaining sanctions," Abramovich said in a statement issued on his behalf.

"Mr Abramovich does not have the ability to influence the decision making of any government, including Russia, and has in no way benefitted from the war."

Roman Abramovich (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Russia makes gains in area near Bakhmut

Wednesday 20 December 2023 10:58

Russia has made gains in northeast Kupyansk, an area north of Bakhmut and southwest of Avdiivka, a think thank has said.

The Institute for the Study of War added that Kremlin troops continued meeting engagement battles along “the entire line of contact.”

#Russian forces made confirmed advances northeast of #Kupyansk, north of #Bakhmut, and southwest of #Avdiivka, and continued positional meeting engagements along the entire line of contact. 6/6



Full report: https://t.co/WTzbwZtlSA pic.twitter.com/bFgNkELIOT — Institute for the Study of War (@TheStudyofWar) December 20, 2023

Ukraine to produce more than a million attack, reconnaissance drones - minister

Wednesday 20 December 2023 10:28

Kyiv plans to produce a million reconnaissance and attack FPV drones and more than 11,000 medium- and long-range attack drones next year, Ukraine’s minister for strategic industries said on Wednesday.

"All production facilities are ready, and contracting for 2024 begins," Oleksandr Kamyshin said on Telegram messenger.

The figure includes at least 1,000 drones with a range of more than 1,000 km (620 miles), he said.

The Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine, Oleksandr Kamyshin (AP)

Kremlin says there is no basis for negotiations with Ukraine

Wednesday 20 December 2023 10:10

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that there is no current basis for talks between Russia and Ukraine as none of the prerequisites are in place.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Ukraine withdrew from the negotiation process in 2022 "at Britain’s insistence" and "forbade" negotiations with Russia.

Ukraine says peace can only based on a full Russian withdrawal from all the territory it has seized since the war began in February 2022.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Turkey violated agreements by releasing detained commanders (RIA NOVOSTI/AFP via Getty Images)

EU top court upholds sanctions against Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich

Wednesday 20 December 2023 09:50

The European Union’s top court on Wednesday upheld sanctions against Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich that had been placed upon him after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

After President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops into Ukraine in February 2022, the EU sanctioned Russian officials and a host of Russian businessmen, such as Abramovich, while freezing hundreds of billions of dollars of Russian assets.

Abramovich had launched a legal challenge against this.

"The general court dismisses the action brought by Mr Abramovich, thereby upholding the restrictive measures taken against him," said the EU’s top court in a ruling.

Abramovich, who also holds Israeli citizenship and is a former owner of Chelsea soccer club, became one of the world’s most powerful businessmen after the 1991 break-up of the Soviet Union. Forbes estimates his net worth at $9.2 billion.

Roman Abramovich (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ICYMI: A man claiming to be a former Russian officer wants to give evidence to the ICC about Ukraine crimes

Wednesday 20 December 2023 09:30

A Russian claiming to be a former officer with the Wagner Group has arrived in the Netherlands and says he wants to provide evidence to the International Criminal Court, which is investigating atrocities in the war in Ukraine .

Dutch news program EenVandaag reported Monday that Igor Salikov had flown into the Netherlands. The news show spoke to him via a videolink. He is believed to have applied for asylum and could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Mike Corder reports:

A man claiming to be a former Russian officer wants to give evidence to the ICC about Ukraine crimes

Zelensky says Ukraine could mobilise another 500,000 soldiers against Putin’s war

Wednesday 20 December 2023 09:05

Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian military officials have proposed mobilising 450,000-500,000 more people into the armed forces to fight against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine .

The military officials made the suggestion at a recent meeting with Ukraine’s top general, asking for prompt mobilisation of 450,000-500,000 people , amid apprehensions from the Ukrainian president.

Arpan Rai reports:

Zelensky claims ‘working relationship’ with Ukraine’s top commander but rift rumours persist

Wednesday 20 December 2023 08:50

Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed reports of conflict with Ukraine’s chief of army and said he has a “working relationship” with Valeriy Zaluzhnyi.

“I have a working relationship with Zaluzhnyi. He should be responsible for the results on the battlefield as the commander-in-chief, and together with the General Staff [of the Armed Forces of Ukraine]. There are many questions there,” Mr Zelensky said in a year-end press conference in Kyiv where he opened the floor to questions from the crowd.

Arpan Rai reports:

Zelensky claims ‘working relationship’ with Ukraine’s top commander amid rift rumours

Putin hoping for a Trump win in US presidential election - Czech president

Wednesday 20 December 2023 08:29

Vladimir Putin wants Donald Trump to win the US election because he believes it will turn the tide of the war in his favour, the Czech president has said.

Petr Pavel told Czech newspaper Seznam Zpravy the outcome of Russia’s war in Ukraine could hinge on the outcome of the US presidential election in November.

His comments came after a poll showed Joe Biden’s approval rating fell to its lowest level since he entered the White House.

“We will have elections in Russia, where Vladimir Putin will probably win without much surprise, we will have elections in the United States, where the outcome is far from certain,” he said.

“And it can be assumed that the anticipation of elections will bring certain changes on the battlefield as well.”

He added: “At least on Vladimir Putin’s side, there is an expectation that in the event of Donald Trump’s success, he would be able to negotiate with him regardless of what Ukraine or the rest of Europe thinks about it.”

ICYMI: Turkey links Sweden's NATO bid to US approving F-16 jet sales and Canada lifting arms embargo

Wednesday 20 December 2023 08:05

Ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership by Turkey’s parliament hinges on the US

Congress’ approval of Turkey’s request to purchase F-16 fighter jets, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, calling on the two legislatures to act “simultaneously.”

In comments reported on Tuesday, Erdogan also said Canada and other NATO allies must lift arms embargoes imposed on Turkey.

Full report:

Turkey links Sweden's NATO bid to US approving F-16 jet sales and Canada lifting arms embargo

The tiny EU country with just 10 million people that’s become Putin’s trojan horse

Wednesday 20 December 2023 07:43

The eastern European state that accounts for just 2 per cent of the entire EU population has derailed a vital aid package to Ukraine – and now threatens to derail Kyiv’s future as a member. With Putin’s fortunes rising, it is time to suspend Hungary from the bloc’s foreign policy decision-making, writes Bill Browder.

Read the full piece here:

The tiny EU country with just 10 million people that’s become Putin’s trojan horse

Ukraine says it defeated Russian drone attack on Kyiv

Wednesday 20 December 2023 07:17

Russia launched its fifth air attack this month targeting Kyiv and air defence systems destroyed all drones on approach to the capital, Ukrainian military officials said early on Wednesday.

Ukraine’s Air Force said air defence systems destroyed 18 out of 19 attack drones launched at Kyiv, Odesa, Kherson and other regions of Ukraine. It was not immediately clear how many were destroyed over Kyiv.

"According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or destruction in the capital," Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app.

The Ukrainian air force also said that Russia attacked the Kharkiv region in the east with two surface-to-air guided missiles. There were no casualites as a result of the assault, it added.

Ukraine’s prosecutor’s office said on Wednesday morning that nine people, including four children, were injured in an overnight Russian drone attack on the Ukrainian southern city of Kherson.

"So far, nine residents have been reported injured, including four young children. Civilian objects and residential buildings were damaged," the prosecutors said in a statement.

There was no immediate comment from Russia.

A woman pushes a pram as she walks past a symbolic Christmas tree made from spent shells casing in Kyiv (AFP via Getty Images)

Latest pictures from Ukraine

Wednesday 20 December 2023 07:00

Residents and neighbors carry belongings out of a destroyed house hit by recent shelling in Donetsk (AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian President Zelensky holds press conference in Kyiv (EPA)

A firefighter works at the site of a damaged building following shelling in Donetsk, (EPA)

Britain and France pledge to support Ukraine for as long as it takes

Wednesday 20 December 2023 06:30

Britain and France have pledged to support Ukraine for as long as it takes during a meeting of their foreign ministers in Paris.

Lord David Cameron and Catherine Colonna said on Tuesday that they would continue to be staunch supporters of Kyiv.

What would otherwise be a common statement of support has taken on renewed importance after rebels in both the US and the European Union blocked significant military and financial packages to Kyiv last week.

(AFP via Getty Images)

How powerful are hypersonic missiles and other Russian weapons?

Wednesday 20 December 2023 06:00

After Russia fired its first hypersonic missile in months last week, according to the British Ministry of Defence, The Independent explains what the Killjoy missiles are and why they could prove lethal over the next few months:

What are Killjoy hypersonic missiles and how powerful are Putin’s weapons?

Ex-Wagner officer wants to give evidence to the ICC about crimes in Ukraine

Wednesday 20 December 2023 05:00

A Russian claiming to be a former officer with the Wagner Group has arrived in the Netherlands and says he wants to provide evidence to the International Criminal Court (ICC), which is investigating atrocities in the war in Ukraine.

Dutch news programme EenVandaag said on Tuesday that Igor Salikov has flown into the Netherlands.

The news show spoke to him via a video link.

He is believed to have applied for asylum and could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

Mr Salikov said he was in eastern Ukraine in 2014 when conflict erupted there, and in 2022 when Russia invaded its neighbour.

“I know where the orders came from,” he told EenVandaag.

His claims could not be independently verified.

The Wagner Group, a military contractor created by Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, deployed to eastern Ukraine when a Moscow-backed separatist rebellion erupted there in 2014.

It also took part in Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, spearheading the battle for the eastern city of Bakhmut that was captured by Russian forces in May.

Mr Prigozhin, who staged a brief mutiny in June when he sent Wagner mercenaries to march on Moscow demanding the ouster of top military leaders, was killed in an air crash in August.

Boeing plane departs from closed Kyiv airport on technical flight

Wednesday 20 December 2023 04:00

Ukrainian officials have been discussing the possibility of reopening Boryspil International Airport, closed for war reasons, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday

It comes after A Boeing 777-300 operated by local airline Skyline Express took off from the airport with no passengers or cargo on board.

The so-called “technical flight” was a sign the infrastructure remains in working condition and safety can be granted despite constant Russian air attacks.

Zelenskiy said reopening of the airport would mean a victory for Ukraine, its economy in particular.

“I will say frankly, we ask this question to our colleagues, and we know exactly what we need for it,” he said a presser in Kyiv.

A video shared by the airport on Tuesday showed a plane taking off and part of runaway, with no sign of damage.

Another plane took off fm Kyiv’s Boryspil airport today — reportedly 4th since war began. The flight is an empty flight, evacuating plane after nearly 2 years, but Ukr govt working on plans to open up airport more generally. Would be remarkable signal of defiance… pic.twitter.com/DwYxgetiD6 — Oliver Carroll (@olliecarroll) December 19, 2023

Italy to prolong war supplies to Ukraine until the end of 2024

Wednesday 20 December 2023 03:00

Italy’s cabinet on Tuesday passed a law decree that allows it to continue supplying until the end of 2024 “means, materials and equipment” to Ukraine to support its war effort against Russia, a defence ministry statement said.

Supplies will include not only weapons but also power generators and “everything needed to support military operations in defence of unarmed civilians,” the statement said, adding the government would ask parliament to confirm the decision.