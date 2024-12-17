Ukraine says it killed senior Russian general who died in scooter blast in Moscow
The Russian general in charge of the country's nuclear protection forces has been killed in an explosion in Moscow
Lt Gen Igor Kirillov was leaving a residential block on Tuesday when a device hidden in an electric scooter went off
Ukraine was behind the attack, according to security sources quoted by Ukrainian media, Reuters, and AFP
The bomb was remotely operated and contained around 300g of explosives, Russian state media reports
On Monday, Kirillov was charged in Ukraine for the use of banned chemical weapons in Ukraine
Kirillov had already been sanctioned by the UK, and others, for his role in Russia's use of chemical weapons
