Ukraine says Russian attack causes fires, injuries

STORY: :: Ukraine says Russian attacks overnight caused fires and injured at least five people

:: Video released September 6, 2024

:: Given as Lviv, Ukraine

Ukraine's air force said it shot down 27 out of 44 Russia-launched drones with eight more "likely downed by the electronic warfare tools" overnight.

Russia also used two missiles in the attack, the air force said in the statement via the Telegram messaging app.

The governor of the northeastern region of Kharkiv said a missile attack damaged residential buildings and injured three people in the town of Liubotyn on Friday morning.

Dnipropetrovsk regional governor Serhiy Lysak said the air force shot down five drones and one missile over the region.