Ukraine says Russian shelling kills two in east, urges civilians to evacuate

Ukraine said Saturday that Russian shelling overnight and in the morning killed two elderly people in the eastern town of Krasnogorivka, and urged civilians still living there to evacuate.

Krasnogorivka lies directly on the frontline in the eastern Donetsk region, more than half of which is under the control of Russian forces and is an active combat zone.

"The town was under enemy fire during the night and morning. A 70-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man were killed," Donetsk regional head Vadym Filashkin said on social media.

"Krasnogorivka has been on the frontline for 10 years and remains one of the most dangerous places in the country. Do not expose yourself to mortal danger. Evacuate," he said.

Ukrainian forces have reported "difficult" battles on the eastern front in recent months as they face ammunition shortages and Russia launches relentless aerial strikes.

Moscow is outgunning Kyiv sixfold on the front lines, causing losses of troops and positions, Ukraine's recently appointed commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky said Friday.

