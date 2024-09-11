Ukraine says it shot down 20 Russia-launched drones overnight

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's air force said on Wednesday it shot down 20 out of 25 Russia-launched drones overnight in six regions.

Russian forces also used nine missiles, the air force added in a statement via the Telegram messaging app on the latest attacks in the more than two-year war.

Kyiv regional governor Ruslan Kravchenko reported no damage to residential and critical infrastructure or casualties in the region surrounding the capital.

Cherkasy regional governor Ihor Taburets said air defences shot down one drone over the central region with no destruction reported.

Six drones were shot down in Dnipropetrovsk region, the governor Serhiy Lysak said. Various overnight attacks in this central region injured one person and damaged four apartment buildings and infrastructure.

The air defence shot down five drones over the southern region of Kherson, where attacks in the last 24 hours injured 13 people, governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Russian forces also shelled a hospital in the northern region of Chernihiv with artillery overnight in an attack that did not cause any casualties based on preliminary information, its regional governor Viacheslav Chaus said.

(Reporting by Anastasiia Malenko; Editing by Kim Coghill and Andrew Cawthorne)