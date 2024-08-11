Ukraine says two killed, one injured in Russian air attack on Kyiv

Two people, a four-year-old boy and his 35-year-old father, died when debris from a downed Russia weapon fell on their home near the capital Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said Sunday. A 13-year-old child was also injured in the attack, Ukraine's emergency services said on the Telegram messaging app.

A 4-year-old boy and his 35-year-old father died when debris from a downed Russian weapon fell on the house they were living in near the capital Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said on Sunday.

A 13-year-old child was among the injured in the attack in the Brovary district, in the Kyiv region just northeast of the capital's metropolitan area, Ukraine's emergency services said on the Telegram messaging app.

Workers were shown, in a video posted by the emergency services, clearing brick by brick at night through a pile of building debris and lifting the body of a child from underneath it.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff Andriy Yermak said the house was hit by drone debris, but the emergency services said it was missile debris.

"russia continues to kill people," Yermak posted on Telegram, following Ukraine's wartime practice of not capitalising Russia's name. "It is necessary to destroy its military infrastructure, because the enemy does not accept other arguments."

