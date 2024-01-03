Ukraine’s ‘new’ second-hand F-16 fighters will soon need replacing. Here are the options

F-16 fighter jets may not be sufficient for Ukraine's needs - Anadolu

Ukraine’s new F-16 fighters could arrive any day now.

But they’re only new to Ukraine. In fact, Kyiv’s first batch of 18 supersonic, single-engine F-16s is coming from Dutch air force stocks. The Dutch have begun retiring their F-16s after decades of hard use, freeing up money, crews and ramp space for a fleet of brand-new F-35 stealth fighters.

The ex-Dutch F-16s are representative of the new-old planes that Ukraine’s foreign allies have pledged to the war effort. The Netherlands, Denmark and Norway together are offering as many as 60 F-16s. All of the jets are around 40 years old.

Yes, the Lockheed Martin-made F-16s have been deeply upgraded. Yes, they represent a major boost in air-defense and ground-attack capability for the beleaguered Ukrainian air force. No, these particular jets are not a long-term solution to Ukraine’s aerial needs.

After a few hundred hours of hard flying that further stresses their aging airframes, the ex-Dutch jets might become unsafe for their pilots. The planes might rack up those hours in just a couple of years.

As Russia’s wider war in Ukraine grinds toward its third year, with no signs of slowing – to say nothing of ending – it’s time for planners in Kyiv to think long-term. What jets should the Ukrainian air force ask for, or buy, to succeed the weary F-16s?

The requirements are clear. Ukraine needs reliable fighters with good radars, robust electronic self-defense systems and broad compatibility with a wide array of sophisticated long-range munitions. And the country needs planes that can fly from austere airstrips.

One option is... more F-16s. Another is a bulk purchase, or donation, of Gripens from Swedish firm Saab. Both types have good radars and radar-jamming gear. Both cost $60 million or $70 million brand-new.

The F-16 boasts the best mix of modern weapons. It can use all of Ukraine’s American-made munitions in all their best modes: AIM-120 air-to-air missiles, Joint Direct Attack Munition glide-bombs, AGM-88 anti-radar missiles and potentially even Harpoon anti-ship missiles.

Equally importantly, there are a lot of F-16s out there. European air forces are running out of surplus F-16s they can donate, but the US Air Force has hundreds of reasonably modern F-16s in storage – and hundreds more that it plans to retire in the next few years.

At least some of these should be in better shape than the old European jets. The Ukrainian air force went to war with just 125 or so old Soviet-made fighters; taking into account the inevitable combat-losses, 200 or so “new” jets should keep the air force in the fight past 2025.

There’s no practical reason the United States couldn’t gift to Ukraine enough secondhand F-16s to re-equip all Ukrainian fighter brigades and buy Kyiv time to plan for the longer-term future of its air force. A future that could include the purchase of factory-fresh F-16s.

There are political reasons the United States might not be the answer to Ukraine’s warplane question, however. Pro-Russia Republicans in the US Congress have refused to vote on $61 billion in military aid to Ukraine for 2024.

While US president Joe Biden and his legislative allies may overcome the current Republican intransigence in the coming weeks, all bets are off if the Republicans increase their control – in Congress or the White House – in the November 2024 election.

In the worst case, Ukraine might not get a single additional American dollar – or a single American-made bullet, vehicle or warplane – after the November vote.

And that might be the best argument in favor of the main alternative to the F-16: the Swedish Gripen. Sweden might actually turn out to be a more reliable ally than the United States. There’s already a right-wing government in Stockholm, and it’s no less pro-Ukraine than the more centrist government it replaced.

The single-engine, supersonic Gripen carries many of the same weapons as the F-16. And it has one main technical advantage: its tough landing gear and side-mounted air-intakes, which allow the Swedish plane to operate from rough and dirty airstrips that might not accommodate a flimsier American plane with its debris-sucking, belly-mounted intake.

To dodge Russian air strikes, Ukrainian air force brigades scatter their jets across a vast network of remote, austere airstrips. With a little extra care, the F-16 can fly from these rough bases. But the Gripen can do it without the extra care.

The problem with the Gripen is one of supply. Lockheed Martin has built thousands of F-16s – and continues to build them at its factory in South Carolina. The company’s goal is to build 48 new F-16s a year by 2025.

Saab builds Gripens at a much slower rate. The Swedish air force plans to replace its 100 older Gripens with 60 newly-built, and upgraded, versions of the jet between 2025 and 2035. A factory in Brazil is also building a few dozen new Gripens for the Brazilian air force.

If Ukraine taps the Gripen for its future aerial needs, it might need to scoop up every single surplus jet in order to re-equip all its fighter brigades in the medium term, while awaiting new production to meet its longer-term needs. That might prove impractical.

Kyiv could choose both, of course. It could solicit F-16s and Gripens, and simply accept the logistical inefficiencies that come from operating a mixed fighter fleet. A mixed fleet might actually be the best choice, politically speaking.

In acquiring jets from two very different sources – one flush with airframes but politically fickle, the other politically more stable but lacking in airframes – Kyiv could hedge its bets, and ensure its air force always has access to at least one modern fighter type as it re-equips for a long war.

