Ukraine strikes key arms factory deep inside Russia

Liz Cookman
·3 min read
The Sverdlov plant
The Sverdlov plant has been under EU and US sanctions since 2023 for acquiring goods in support of Russia’s war efforts

Ukrainian drones targeted a crucial Russian arms factory more than 500 miles from the border.

The state-owned Sverdlov plant is one of the largest manufacturers of explosives used by Russian forces in the war.

It has been under US and EU sanctions since 2023 for acquiring goods in support of Russia’s war effort, producing explosives, industrial chemicals, detonators and ammunition.

An unverified video posted on social media on Sunday showed a large explosion and small drones being downed by air defence systems in the vicinity of the plant in Dzerzhinsk, 225 miles east of Moscow.

It was unclear whether the plant was damaged in the strike. Russian officials confirmed drones had targeted the area but said the attack had been foiled, adding that four firefighters received light shrapnel wounds.

Russia also targeted Ukraine overnight, with attacks wounding 17 civilians in Kryvyi Rih and 10 in Zaporizhzhia. Dozens of drones were shot down over Kyiv.

Ukraine’s foreign minister said on Sunday that recently-produced Western components had been found in the wreckage of a North Korean missile shot down in one attack.

“Putin and Kim still have access to them. We urge allies to respond strongly, tighten sanctions & export controls, boost our air shield,” Andrii Sihiba wrote on X.

A Western official briefing reporters on the state of the war last week said Russian one-way attack drone strikes on Ukraine had doubled monthly from 350 in July to about 750 in August and 1500 in September.

Ukraine has repeatedly launched drone attacks into Russian territory, targeting energy and military sites that it says are key to supplying the invading army.

The Dzerzhinsk strike comes a day after reports that Ukrainian drones hit the Kremniy El microelectronic plant, one of Russia’s largest microelectronic manufacturers, in Bryansk.

Ukraine said the plant manufactures microelectronics for Russian Pantsir air-defence systems, Iskander missiles and drones.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, last week presented details of a “victory plan” outlining his vision to end the war at meetings with the EU and Nato.

Under the plan Ukraine seeks an immediate invitation to join Nato for protection from Russia, followed by membership.

Critics have called the idea unrealistic because of reluctance among many of Nato’s current members.

Credit: X / @StratcomCentre

On Saturday, however, defence ministers from the G7 backed Ukraine’s “irreversible” path to Euro-Atlantic integration, including Nato membership.

In a joint statement following its summit in Naples, the G7 also said it intended to “continue to provide assistance to Ukraine, including military assistance in the short and long term”.

Boris Pistorius, the German defence minister and part of the G7 group that backed the path to membership, also said he is concerned by reports that North Korean troops are preparing to deploy to Russia.

Ukrainian and South Korean officials have both said they have intelligence that several thousand North Korean soldiers are on their way to fight for Russia in Ukraine.

Footage of what appeared to be North Koreans being issued with Russian uniforms and equipment appeared online last week.

If it materialises, the deployment of Pyongyang’s forces would mark the first time a third country has officially sent troops to fight in Ukraine for either side.

