Ukraine strikes Russian apartment building killing 15 people, officials say

KEVIN SHALVEY
·1 min read

A 10-story residential building in Belgorod, Russia, was struck overnight by a Ukrainian missile, a local governor said.

The number of those who died has increased to 15 people, according to an update from the Emergency Situations Ministry on Sunday.

"The Belgorod city and the Belgorod district came under a massive attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces," Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod region, said in a post on Telegram.

PHOTO: A view shows the scene following the collapse of a section of a multi-story apartment block collapse, in Belgorod, Russia, May 12, 2024. (Stringer/Reuters)
PHOTO: A view shows the scene following the collapse of a section of a multi-story apartment block collapse, in Belgorod, Russia, May 12, 2024. (Stringer/Reuters)

The Ukrainian Tochka-U missile that struck the building was among several that Ukraine launched overnight, the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement. It was unclear if the missile struck the building as a target or if the damage was caused by fragments of a downed missile, the ministry said.

Search-and-rescue workers initially recovered the bodies of 11 people from the rubble of the apartment building, according to Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry.

PHOTO: This photograph shows a view of an apartment building which partially collapsed after being damaged by Ukrainian strike in Belgorod on May 12, 2024. (Stringer/AFP via Getty Images)
PHOTO: This photograph shows a view of an apartment building which partially collapsed after being damaged by Ukrainian strike in Belgorod on May 12, 2024. (Stringer/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian military officials did not immediately comment on the claims, which could not immediately be verified.

A central portion of the apartment building in Kharkovskaya Gora appeared in photos to have been completely destroyed, with the remaining building standing on either side of a gap.

ABC News' Dragana Jovanovic and Helena Skinner contributed to this report.

Ukraine strikes Russian apartment building killing 15 people, officials say originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Ukraine strikes Russian border regions, Donetsk

    STORY: :: WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENTA Ukrainian missile struck a restaurant in the city of Donetsk killing three people, according to a Russian-installed local official on Saturday.It was one of three separate Ukrainian drone and artillery strikes that also hit the Russian border regions of Belgorod and Kursk.The strikes killed five people in all and several more were wounded, according to officials from those regions.Donetsk, which fell under the control of Russian-backed separatists in 2014, regularly came under Ukrainian shelling after Moscow invaded the country in February of 2022.But the city had been more secure after Ukrainian troops were forced from its outskirts earlier this year. Both Belgorod and Kursk have come under regular attack since the war began. Separately, a Russian-installed official in Ukraine's Luhansk region said the death toll from a missile strike that caused a large fire at an oil depot had risen to four, with many more injured. :: FileRussia's defense ministry said earlier on Saturday that it had intercepted a string of attempted Ukrainian strikes on its territory, saying forces had downed 21 rockets and 16 drones across Russia's border regions.Meanwhile, fierce fighting raged into a second day on the fringes of Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region on Saturday.Russia said it had captured five villages in the region, while Ukraine said it was repelling the attacks and battling for control of the settlements.

  • Apartment building partially collapses in a Russian border city after shelling. At least 13 killed

    An apartment building partially collapsed in the Russian border city of Belgorod on Sunday, causing at least 13 deaths and injuring 20 other people, officials said. Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry said 13 bodies had been recovered from the rubble so far. Russia’s Investigative Committee, the country’s top law enforcement agency, said in a statement that the 10-story building had been hit by Ukrainian shelling.

  • Deadly missile strike near Ukraine-Russia border

    Moscow is blaming Ukraine for the attack on the apartment building in Belgorod, Southern Russia, that killed at least 13 people.

  • Ukrainian drones attack at several Russian regions, officials say

    A drone sparked a short-lived fire at an electrical substation in Russia's Lipetsk region in a Ukrainian attack that also targeted the Belgorod and Kursk regions, Russian officials said. Eight drones were destroyed over the Kursk region that borders Ukraine, the region's administration said on Telegram.

  • Russia's Belgorod governor says Ukraine shelling kills one, wounds 29

    "The city of Belgorod and Belgorod region were subjected to massive shelling by Ukrainian armed forces," Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on the Telegram messaging app late on Saturday. The Russian defence ministry said on Sunday on Telegram that its air defence forces had destroyed two Soviet-era conventional ballistic missiles launched overnight by Ukrainian forces over the Belgorod region in Russia's southwest.

  • Russia blames Ukraine as Belgorod apartments collapse after blast

    At least two people are said to have been killed after a section of a 10-storey block collapsed in Belgorod.

  • Russian apartment block collapses in Belgorod explosion as rescuers search rubble for survivors

    A Russian apartment block has collapsed following an explosion in Belgorod, as rescuers search the rubble for survivors. At least 17 people have been injured in the Russian city near the border with Ukraine after an apartment block partially collapsed following an explosion. Russia has blamed a Ukrainian shell for the incident.

  • US F-16s could play a vital role in isolating Crimea and humiliating Putin, says defense analyst

    US-made F-16s will help increase Ukrainian air superiority and will play a crucial role in Ukraine's attempts to take back occupied Crimea.

  • Search for survivors after apartment block collapses in Russia border city after heavy shelling

    An apartment building has partially collapsed in the Russian border city of Belgorod, killing a number of people. Russia’s Investigative Committee said that the building had been hit by Ukrainian shelling. Kyiv never acknowledges responsibility for attacks on Russian territory or the Crimean Peninsula.

  • Asian Stocks Rise on Reports of Chinese Bond Sale: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks clawed back earlier losses as reports of a planned China ultra-long bond sale boosted optimism the funds raised will bolster the economy.Most Read from BloombergTrump Vows ‘Day One’ Executive Order Targeting Offshore WindPutin Names Economist as Defense Minister in Surprise ReshuffleGlobal Chips Battle Intensifies With $81 Billion Subsidy SurgeHow One Brooklyn Neighborhood Became a Nightclub HavenHong Kong’s equity benchmark climbed to the highest since August after t

  • Dad reveals the last words his wife ever said. They were for their 4-year-old son

    Taylor Odlozil opened up about his wife’s final moments after an 8-year battle with cancer and what she said to their son.

  • Michigan Mom Spends First Mother’s Day at Home with Her Kids Since Waking Up from a 5-Year Coma

    Jennifer Flewellen, who was in coma for five years after a car crash in 2017, woke up in 2022 and left the hospital in 2024

  • Russia keeps accidentally dropping bombs on its own people as it struggles to hit intended targets, UK intel says

    The British Ministry of Defence said: "Such errors have destructive and lethal consequences for the Russian population."

  • Meet the doomsayers waiting for the economy to crash

    Reddit and other social media sites are seeing an uptick in user content focused on a coming economic collapse.

  • Trump's 'multi-tasking' defense is falling apart in court

    Donald Trump's lawyers say he didn't pay attention to his checks reimbursing Michael Cohen for hush money because he was too busy running the country.

  • Fatal shooting in Santa Fe neighborhood is KC’s 50th, police investigating

    Police said they were seeking a person of interest and said the shooting was preceded by an argument.

  • Seven people die after a bus plunges off a bridge in St. Petersburg

    A bus swerved off a bridge and descended into a river in St. Petersburg, killing seven people on Friday, Russian officials said.

  • Russian defence minister and long-time Putin ally Sergei Shoigu to be replaced

    Russia's defence minister is set to be replaced, more than two years into the war in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed replacing his long-time ally Sergei Shoigu with civilian and former deputy prime minister Andrei Belousov, who specialises in economics. Mr Shoigu, who has served as defence minister since 2012, will take up a role as head of the national security council and have responsibilities for the military-industrial complex, the Kremlin said.

  • Ukraine in 'difficult situation' as fighting rages and Russian troops claim nine villages

    Russia claims its troops have seized control of at least nine Ukrainian villages as intense fighting continues in the Kharkiv region. Ukraine's military chief has said its forces are doing all they can to hold the line in Kharkiv - with Moscow claiming at least four villages on Sunday and five on Saturday - but they are facing a "difficult situation". Russia's surprise assault on the Kharkiv region began on Friday, threatening to open up a new front and stretch Ukraine's already-outgunned and outmanned forces.

  • Seven killed in 'Ukrainian missile strike' on Russian apartment block

    Russian officials say 17 people were also injured in the attack on Belgorod, while others were thought to be trapped in the rubble