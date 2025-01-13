Moscow says Ukraine tried to attack TurkStream pipeline infrastructure in Russia

Reuters
Updated ·2 min read

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said on Monday it had downed nine Ukrainian drones that tried to attack part of the infrastructure of the TurkStream gas pipeline, through which Russian gas flows to Turkey and Europe, and called the attack an "act of energy terrorism".

The Russian defence ministry said the attack was aimed against a compressor station in the Krasnodar region of southern Russia, but the facility was working normally and there were no casualties.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted by Russia's TASS news agency later on Monday as calling the attack an act of energy terrorism. He said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller had discussed the alleged incident with their Turkish counterparts.

Peskov called it a new link in a chain of actions that he said were dangerous for consumers and included explosions, the preparation of explosions, and sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline between Russia and Europe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reuters could not confirm Ukrainian drones had on Monday tried to attack pipeline infrastructure in Russia, which sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine almost three years ago.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Ukrainian officials have previously denied their country's involvement in explosions which damaged the Nord Stream pipeline.

TurkStream and Blue Stream, which run under the Black Sea to Turkey, are Russia's last routes for supplying pipeline gas to Europe, after Ukraine at the start of the year refused to renew a five-year transit deal that had allowed Russia to keep pumping gas across its territory despite the war between the two neighbours.

The Russian statement said falling fragments from one drone had caused minor damage to the building and equipment of a gas metering station at the compressor, but emergency teams had quickly repaired it.

The gas pipeline begins at the Russkaya compressor station outside the city of Anapa and runs to Kıyıköy in Turkey, and then on to Europe. Compressor stations are used to stabilise the pressure and flow rate of gas.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Lucy Papachristou and Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Mark Trevelyan and Timothy Heritage)

Latest Stories

  • Future of Russian gas looking bleak as Ukraine turns off taps and Europe eyes ending all imports

    Despite a continuing market for LNG, the war in Ukraine has led to Europe turning away from Russian gas exports.

  • Zelenskiy calls on allies to honour promises on arms supplies to Ukraine

    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on allies on Sunday to honour all promises to supply Ukraine with weapons, including those to counter Russian air attacks. Zelenskiy said that over the past week Russian forces had launched hundreds of strikes on Ukraine and nearly 700 aerial bombs and over 600 attack drones were used. Ukrainian air defences downed 60 out of 94 drones launched by Russia overnight, the air force said on Sunday.

  • Austin Tells OMB $926 Billion Defense Budget Needed, $55 Billion over Current Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Outgoing Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recommended the US government boost defense spending by about $50 billion more than projected in fiscal year 2026 with increases that would push the Pentagon budget past $1 trillion in the years to come.Most Read from BloombergA Blueprint for Better Bike LanesWhat Robotaxis Brought San FranciscoAmbitious High-Speed Rail Plans Advance in the Baltic RegionNew York, San Francisco Ranked Worst for US Traffic in City CentersThe recommendation, ma

  • What to know about the latest effort to bring an end to Turkey's 40-year Kurdish conflict

    ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Talks between politicians from Turkey’s pro-Kurdish party and jailed Kurdish leaders have been gathering steam as they try to end 40 years of fighting between the state and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK.

  • Russian forces bypass a key stronghold in a bid to cut off its supplies, a Ukrainian officer says

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces are bypassing a key stronghold in eastern Ukraine that they have fought for months to capture and are focusing instead on cutting supply lines to it, a Ukrainian official said Monday.

  • Josh Hall Has a New Girlfriend Following Split from Christina Haack: ‘This Is the Happiest He’s Been’ (Exclusive Source)

    News of Hall's romance comes as Haack is also confirmed to be dating someone following the exes' July 2024 split

  • Tougher U.S. sanctions to curb Russian oil supply to China and India

    NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Chinese and Indian refiners will source more oil from the Middle East, Africa and the Americas, boosting prices and freight costs, as new U.S. sanctions on Russian producers and ships curb supplies to Moscow's top customers, traders and analysts said. The U.S. Treasury on Friday imposed sanctions on Russian oil producers Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegas, as well as 183 vessels that have shipped Russian oil, targeting the revenues Moscow has used to fund its war with Ukraine. Many of the tankers have been used to ship oil to India and China as Western sanctions and a price cap imposed by the Group of Seven countries in 2022 shifted trade in Russian oil from Europe to Asia.

  • Japan, Philippines, US vow to deepen cooperation in face of China's behaviour

    MANILA (Reuters) -Japan, the Philippines and the United States vowed to further deepen cooperation under a trilateral arrangement in the face of rising tensions in Asia's waters, the three countries said following a call among their leaders. Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden met virtually on Monday morning Asian time. Marcos' communications office said the leaders "agreed to enhance and deepen economic, maritime and technology cooperation".

  • Philippines files protest over Beijing's 'escalatory actions' in South China Sea

    The Philippines on Monday called on Beijing to desist from "escalatory actions" at a South China Sea shoal and said a protest has been lodged over the presence of Chinese coast guard, militia and navy in its exclusive economic zone. The protest stems from the presence of two coast Chinese guard vessels on Jan. 5 and Jan. 10 in and around the disputed Scarborough shoal, one of which was a 165 m (541ft) long boat referred to by the Philippines as "the monster". "The escalatory actions of these Chinese vessels and aircraft disregard Philippine and international laws," said the Philippines' national maritime council, an inter-agency group tasked with upholding the country's interests at sea.

  • Russia says Iran's president will visit this week and sign a partnership pact with Putin

    MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin will host his Iranian counterpart this week for the signing of a broad partnership pact between Moscow and Tehran, the Kremlin said Monday.

  • Former Devils First-Rounder Placed On Waivers

    This former Devils defenseman has been placed on waivers.

  • Russian rouble slips as oil price and forex action limit sanctions impact

    The Russian rouble eased against the U.S. dollar and China's yuan on Monday as rising oil prices and increased forex sales by the state cushioned the impact of new U.S. sanctions designed to curb Russia's oil and gas revenue. The rouble was down 0.7% at 102.45 against the dollar by 1000 GMT, over-the-counter market data showed. The rouble weakened 0.8% to 13.81 against the yuan in trading on the Moscow Stock Exchange (MOEX).

  • Syrians hope for a future without Russia, but it may not be easy

    With the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime, Russia lost a key all in the Middle East - but it still hopes to keeps its military bases in Syria.

  • 63 Romantic Movies That Perfectly Explain Your Current Relationship (or Lack Thereof)

    This 2020 rom-com sci-fi hybrid starring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milliotti struck a nerve when it dropped on Hulu during the peak lockdown, when time felt like it was taken away from us and every day bled into the other. The philosophical film is uproariously funny, smart, and well-performed, and it sets itself apart from the traditional rom-com, offering hope for a creative future in the often repetitive genre. Zoey Deutch and Glenn Powell lead this equally raunchy and romantic Netflix movie that documents a classic love-hate relationship.

  • Take a tour of Saskatoon's unique restaurant The Cave, sold after 51 years

    The Kosmas family built The Cave in Saskatoon in 1973, its interior resembling a cave. Over the decades, it's become iconic in the city. The family have now sold it to new owners and don't know whether the cave-like restaurant will live on.

  • 'Massive Reversal': Trump Ripped For Already Backpedaling On Key Campaign Promise

    The president-elect and one of his advisers just shifted an important timetable.

  • Border city mayor says Canada-U.S. relationship is 'deteriorating' under Trump's tariff threats

    The mayor of a Canadian border city says the prime minister and premiers should speak to communities like his about frustration with the United States that is bubbling up over president-elect Donald Trump's proposed tariffs and comments about absorbing Canada."[The relationship] is deteriorating and people are saying they're not going to cross the border," said Mike Bradley, the mayor of Sarnia, Ont., which has a border crossing with Port Huron, Mich."I'm hearing it on a constant basis: 'We don'

  • Vance Breaks With Trump on ‘Day One’ Promise

    Vice President-elect JD Vance appeared to walk back President-elect Donald Trump’s promises of near-blanket pardons for January 6 rioters in a Sunday interview. Vance, on Fox News Sunday, said the “very simple” process would mean pardons for those who protested peacefully and who he claimed were “treated like a gang member” by Attorney General Merrick Garland. But for those convicted of violent crimes, including assaulting Capitol police officers, “obviously, you shouldn’t be pardoned.” “There’s

  • Trump Summons Canada’s MAGA Groupies for ‘51st State’ Night

    Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, the leader of Canada’s most conservative province, said she had “friendly and constructive” conversations with President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate. She was just one of several prominent Canadian conservatives to make the pilgrimage to Trump’s Florida club over the weekend. Since taking office in 2022, Smith—a prolific COVID-19 conspiracist who also flirted with chemtrails—has jousted with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, especially over environment

  • Pence Fuels Theory That Wife Intentionally Gave Trump Cold Shoulder

    Mike Pence poured fuel on the theory that his wife intentionally snubbed Donald Trump at Jimmy Carter’s funeral this week. The former vice president seemed to obliquely hint at Karen Pence’s disdain for the president-elect when asked about her failure to acknowledge Trump and his wife, Melania, in an interview with Christianity Today. “You’d have to ask my wife about her posture,” he said, “but we’ve been married 44 years, and she loves her husband, and her husband respects her deeply.”