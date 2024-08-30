Ukraine urges Mongolia to arrest Putin on ICC warrant, Kremlin says it has 'no worries' about visit

President Vladimir Putin is expected to travel to Mongolia on Tuesday, the first time the Russian leader has visited an member nation of the International Criminal Court since the court ordered his arrest in March 2023. The court alleges Putin is responsible for war crimes, saying he failed to stop the deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia after the conflict with Ukraine began.

Ukraine urged Mongolia on Friday to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin on an International Criminal Court warrant when he visits on Sept. 3, but the Kremlin said it was not worried about the trip.

The ICC issued an arrest warrant in March of last year against Putin, accusing him of the war crime of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine. The Kremlin has dismissed the accusation, saying it is politically motivated.

The warrant obliges the court’s 124 member states, including Mongolia, to arrest Putin and transfer him to The Hague for trial if he sets foot on their territory.



