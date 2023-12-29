Ukraine war: International students complete exams abroad

Nigerian student Mary was able to complete her medical exams in Poland

It's been almost two years since Russia invaded Ukraine, turning millions of lives upside down overnight.

Among those affected were foreign students who were forced to flee the country, abandoning their degrees and dreams.

Mary, a Nigerian medical student, was one of them.

Before the war broke out Ukraine was a popular choice for international medical students, and in 2020 it was home to 80,000 foreign students, with nearly a quarter of them from Africa.

Mary, 23, was studying for her final semester in Sumy, a north-eastern city hit by intense fighting.

Finding herself trapped in Ukraine at the time, Mary previously told the If You Don't Know (IYDK) podcast: "We just need support, emotional support, mental support. We need financial support."

She was eventually able to escape to Poland but was told by her Ukrainian university that she would not be able to receive her diploma and graduate.

Like others, she was told her Krok 2 exam, a compulsory final test for medical students, must be completed in the country.

Some felt they had no option but to return after finding it impossible to complete their studies abroad, but Mary didn't want to get trapped again - or worse.

"You could go in and you might not be able to come out," she said.

But fast-forward to today and things are looking more positive.

Earlier this year, the Ukrainian Ministry of Health changed its rules so domestic and foreign students outside the country could take their Kroks at "their place of stay or residence."

For Mary, that meant having the opportunity to finish her degree safely.

Mary said: "We were able to make arrangements to have the exam written in multiple countries all over the world.

"There were centres in Poland, Hungary, Germany, and Nigeria. You name it. So I was able to write my exam in Poland."

The ministry told IYDK that students took the exam in 66 countries in 2023 and next year candidates would have the opportunity to continue sitting exams outside Ukraine.

Posts on social media show students in England, Ireland and India were among them.

Mary hopes to study a master's degree in the UK

Reflecting on her final exam, Mary revealed: "It was difficult, I'm not going to lie.

"The first time I did not pass it, but the second time around I did make it."

Mary has now graduated with her diploma and is looking forward to a career in medicine.

"Looking back at it, I feel excited about the fact that I've been able to get through with medical school and can plan my life for the future," she said.

Mary has returned to Nigeria but plans to continue her studies with a master's degree in the UK.

"Medicine is full of very interesting aspects and specialities, but honestly I would like to be a gynaecologist or an obstetrician, so for specifically women," she said.

"The past two years have been difficult, but I'm just very grateful that I've been able to get through it with my family and my friends and we're all doing good."

