The Ukraine war has led to radical changes in the US Army’s new super tank design

For decades prior to Russia’s wider war on Ukraine, the US Army’s tank designs evolved in the same way. Each successive tank model was heavier than the last.

The 1980s-vintage M-1 Abrams with its 105-millimetre main gun weighed 60 tons. The M-1A1, the main variant in the 1990s, added armour and swapped in a 120-millimetre main gun – growing its weight to as much as 68 tons. The latest version System Enhancement Package Version 3 of the current M-1A2 has even more armour protection and tips the scales at a whopping 74 tons.

Various M-1A2 models make up the bulk of the US Army’s 2,600-strong active tank fleet.

The US Army was planning for an even heavier M-1A2: the System Enhancement Package Version 4. But then Russia widened its war on Ukraine and, for the first time since World War II, major tank battles raged on European soil. The Americans watched closely as Russia’s Soviet-designed tanks clashed with Ukraine’s own ex-Soviet tanks – as well as donated Western tanks including, starting last autumn, 31 ex-American M-1A1s.

What US Army officials observed on Ukrainian battlefields convinced them they had to change the way they developed tanks. It seems they saw tanks struggling in mud and soft soil while getting overwhelmed by swarms of tiny explosive drones. They concluded that future versions of the M-1 must be better-protected and better-armed without also being heavier.

Last fall, the US Army abruptly canceled the M-1A2 SEP v4. “We must optimize the Abrams’ mobility and survivability to allow the tank to continue to close with and destroy the enemy as the apex predator on future battlefields,” stated Brigadier General Geoffrey Norman, director of the US Army’s future vehicle team.

The replacement tank model, the M-1E3, would weigh just 60 tons, carry a new main gun and be crewed by just three people instead of four, Norman said. In addition to “passive” armour, which absorbs and deflects incoming enemy fire, the new Abrams would feature “active protection” in the form of tiny radar-cued rockets that blast outward to intercept enemy fire – and should also work against inexpensive yet lethal drones.

Active protection systems, which have seen a lot of use on Israeli vehicles in recent conflicts, are already in use with some of the latest US armoured vehicles. And nowadays various tank designs have space for just three crew. Typically, they keep the driver, commander and gunner and replace the loader with an automated system that rams shells into the gun’s breech with the press of a few buttons.

The plan for a 14-ton weight-reduction raises the most questions. In the century since tanks first crawled across the battlefields of World War I, almost every army has replaced older, lighter tanks with newer, heavier ones.

The US Army is vowing to buck a very old trend – and it knows it’s going to be hard. That weight-reduction “might be a little aggressive, but we’re pretty ambitious,” Norman told Defense News. “In order to do that, we anticipate having to change the crew configuration.”

One option might be to shrink the M-1E3’s turret, potentially by removing all the crew from the turret and seating them inside the hull, instead. To that end, the US Army is “looking at opportunities to go to a remote turret or an optionally manned turret in order to save the space under armour,” Norman said.

As a bonus, by moving the crew into the hull, General Dynamics Land Systems – which builds the M-1 – could radically alter the M-1’s profile, potentially making it much smaller and lower to the ground. Reducing the profile makes the tank harder to spot and hit, especially at long range. In a sense, a smaller tank is a better-protected tank, even when it has the same armour blend as a bigger tank.

The automated loader might be the key to the whole M-1E3 effort. While the Soviet Union, and later Russia, integrated autoloaders into their tanks decades ago, the US Army – along with most Western armies – has always preferred reliable human loaders over finicky, complex automatic machinery.

The tradition of autoloaders is so thin in the West that, the few times Western armies have tried them, they’ve usually failed. In the early 2000s, the US Army fielded around 140 wheeled Stryker Mobile Gun System vehicles with 105-millimetre main guns in top-mounted pods also containing autoloaders. The MGSs supported infantry units that were too light and fast-moving for 70-ton tanks.

The 21-ton, three-person MGS never worked very well, and required a lot of maintenance. “It was the first Army system fielded with an autoloader,” the US Army noted, “but over time it has become costly to maintain.” The US Army retired the MGS in 2022. Its replacement for infantry-support, the tracked M-10, has a similar gun to the MGS – but a human loader.

The US Army is betting that it’s finally ready to develop a three-person tank that actually works. If it succeeds, new M-1E3s could start rolling off General Dynamics’ production line as early as the 2030s – finally equipping the US Army’s tank battalions for the kind of war raging today in Ukraine.