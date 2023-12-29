Ukraine war: Wave of Russian air strikes reported across Ukraine

Emergency personnel work at the site of a Russian air strike in Kharkiv last month

Russia has launched a wave of attacks on several cities across Ukraine in a widespread overnight assault.

A nationwide air alert was in place as drones and missiles struck Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv and Lviv in the early hours of Friday morning.

Across the country, several people were injured and at least two were killed, reports say.

The overnight attacks came days after Ukraine struck a Russian warship in the occupied Crimean port of Feodosia.

Ukraine's Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said that Russia used hypersonic, cruise and ballistic missiles, including X-22 type, which are extremely hard to intercept.

The attacks appear to have been widespread and far-reaching, striking cities across the country.

Kharkiv is less than 40km (25 miles) from the country's eastern border with Russia, while Lviv lies in the far west of Ukraine, just 70km (43 miles) from the Polish border.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram that seven people had been hospitalised and that three people were buried under the rubble of a warehouse. He said that a metro station that was acting as an air raid shelter was also struck.

Kharkiv mayor Igor Terekhov said one person was killed and several injured in a series of strikes on the city which damaged a hospital and residential buildings.

In Odesa, the city's mayor reported that a building had caught fire after it was hit by debris from a downed drone.

Regional authorities reported that one person was killed and three more were injured in Lviv.

The Russian attack comes a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the US for its last approved $250m (£195.7m) military aid package, which included air defence ammunition.

Writing on Telegram, Ukrainian presidential aid Andriy Yermak said: "We are doing everything to strength our air shield. But the world needs to see that we need more support and strength to stop this terror."