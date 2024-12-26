Ukraine War: Vladimir Putin open to peace talks in Slovakia
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he would be open to peace talks with Ukraine in Slovakia "if it comes to that".
(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said any new deal for transporting natural gas through Ukraine will be challenging.Most Read from BloombergHo Chi Minh City Opens First Metro Line After Years of Delay“There is no contract, and it is impossible to conclude it in three to four days,” Putin said Thursday in a news conference near St. Petersburg.Various proposals would allow Hungary, Slovakia, Turkey or Azerbaijan to take over control of the gas that’s shipped through Ukraine, Putin s
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia is willing to work with Donald Trump's incoming administration to improve relations if the U.S. has serious intentions to do so but it is up to Washington to make the first move, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday. Trump, who will return as U.S. president on Jan. 20, styles himself as a master dealmaker and has vowed to swiftly end the war in Ukraine but not set out how he might achieve that beyond getting President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian counterpart President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to agree to end the fighting.
President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday there was no time left this year to sign a new Ukrainian gas transit deal, and laid the blame firmly on Ukraine for refusing to extend the agreement that brings gas to Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Austria. "They announced that they would not renew the contract," Putin said, adding that Kyiv was punishing Europe by the move. The current five-year gas transit deal between Russia and Ukraine expires in the end of the year.
