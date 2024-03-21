Advertisement

Ukraine's capital Kyiv attacked by Russia for first time in 44 days with 13 people hurt

  • A firefighter stands amongst the debris after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 21, 2024. Around 30 cruise and ballistic missiles were shot down over Kyiv on Thursday morning, said Serhii Popko, the head of Kyiv City Administration. The missiles were entering Kyiv simultaneously from various directions in a first missile attack on the capital in 44 days. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Associated Press
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's capital was attacked by Russia for the first time in 44 days Thursday as Kyiv residents woke early to loud explosions.

Ukraine's Emergency Service said 13 people were wounded, including one child, and that dozens of people were evacuated from their homes.

Around 30 cruise and ballistic missiles were shot down over the city, said Serhii Popko, the head of Kyiv City Administration.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district in western Kyiv, an apartment in a multistory building and cars were set on fire as a result of the Russian attack, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

The attack comes after Ukraine has continuously attacked Russia's Belgorod region near the border with Ukraine for several days.