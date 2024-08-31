Ukraine's incursion into Russia's Kursk region is legitimate, says NATO's Stoltenberg

NATO's 75th anniversary summit, in Washington

BERLIN (Reuters) - Ukraine's incursion into Russia's Kursk region is legitimate and covered by Kyiv's right to self-defence, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told German weekly Welt am Sonntag in his first reaction to the advance into Russian territory.

"Ukraine has a right to defend itself. And according to international law, this right does not stop at the border," Stoltenberg told the paper, adding that NATO had not been informed about Ukraine's plans beforehand and did not play a role in them.

The NATO chief said Ukraine was running a risk with the advance onto Russian territory but that it was up to Kyiv how to conduct its military campaign.

"(Ukrainian) President (Volodymyr) Zelenskiy has made clear that the operation aims to create a buffer zone to prevent further Russian attacks from across the border," he said.

"Like all military operations, this comes with risks. But it is Ukraine's decision how to defend itself."

Kyiv launched a major cross-border incursion into the Kursk region on Aug. 6, while Moscow's troops keep pressing towards the strategic hub of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine.

The incursion was also discussed at a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine-Council on Wednesday that was requested by Kyiv amid Moscow's biggest wave of air attacks on its neighbour.

The council, grouping members of the Western military alliance and Ukraine, was established last year to enable closer coordination between the alliance and Kyiv.

Russia has called the Kursk operation a "major provocation" and said it would retaliate.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Editing by GV De Clercq and Jonathan Oatis)

