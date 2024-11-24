Ukraine's security service shows The AP wreckage of the new ballistic missile used by Russia

The Observers

Social media users have been circulating several videos and photos that they say show North Korean soldiers fighting for Russia in the Russian region of Kursk. Western and South Korean intelligence services started to report in October that North Korea was planning to send between 10,000 and 12,000 troops to Russia to support its war against Ukraine. While it is likely that the North Korean soldiers are on the ground in Russia, the experts who spoke to our team said that most of the photos and v