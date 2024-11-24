Ukraine's security service shows The AP wreckage of the new ballistic missile used by Russia
Ukraine’s Security Service showed the Associated Press on Sunday wreckage of the new experimental ballistic missile, which struck a factory in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Thursday. The missile fragments of the missile called Oreshnik – Russian for hazel tree, and which the Pentagon said is based on Russia’s RS-26 Rubezh intercontinental ballistic missile – have not been analyzed yet, security officials on site in an undisclosed location in Ukraine said. (AP Video: Vasilisa Stepanenko)