Ukraine's top diplomat visits China, says Russia is not ready for 'good faith' talks

On visit to China for talks, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi that Russia was not ready to negotiate an end to the war in “good faith”. A key Russian ally, Beijing has refuted claims that it is supporting Russia’s war in Ukraine, and says it is seeking to bring both Kyiv and Moscow to the negotiating table.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told his Chinese counterpart that his government did not believe Russia was ready for "good faith" negotiations to end the war, his ministry said Wednesday.

Kuleba's statement to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi came as he visited China for talks starting Tuesday with Russia's most important ally.

China presents itself as a neutral party in the war, insisting that the only way to end it is by bringing both Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table.

It says it is not sending lethal assistance to either side, unlike the United States and other Western nations, though it is a key political and economic partner of Russia, with NATO members branding Beijing a "decisive enabler" of the war.

(AFP)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Ukraine's top diplomat in Beijing for talks on ending war with Russia

NATO allies accuse China of 'enabling' Russia's war in Ukraine

EU hits 19 Chinese firms with sanctions over links to Russian war effort