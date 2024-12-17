Ukraine's Zelenskiy tells allies Russia's shadow fleet must be stopped

(Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appealed to allies on Tuesday to ensure the so-called shadow fleet of vessels used by Russia to circumvent sanctions no longer operated in the European waters.

Zelenskiy posted on X that the fleet should be limited "not just with sanctions, but in other ways too".

"This fleet is one of the biggest threats. Putin uses these tankers to finance his war, and most of these vessels are old, poorly maintained, and operate without any oversight," the Ukrainian leader said.

On Monday, the European Union adopted sanctions targeting 52 more vessels from Moscow's shadow fleet that try to circumvent Western restrictions to move oil, arms and grains. It brings the total listed to 79.

Britain on Tuesday also sanctioned 20 ships that it said were using illicit practices to avoid sanctions on Russian oil.

Zelenskiy called Sunday's oil spillage caused by a sinking Russian tanker in the Kerch Straight near the Crimean Peninsula, an "environmental disaster".

One tanker split apart during a storm, while another ended up in distress. Together they had 9,200 metric tons of oil products aboard, Russian state news agency TASS said.

Ukraine's navy spokesperson said Russia violated navigation safety by using old tankers and keeping two vessels at sea during a heavy storm.

"There are much larger and more dangerous Russian tankers operating in your seas. This fleet must be stopped. Doing so will not only cut off Russia's war funding but will also protect nature," Zelenskiy added.

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa; Editing by Alex Richardson and Christina Fincher)