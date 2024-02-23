Ukrainian allotment in Swindon to bring community together

"It's what keeps you moving," Ms Tymofeinko said about the allotments

A new allotment has opened to "bring meaning and community" to settled Ukrainian families.

The 250sqm community garden at St Philips allotment in Upper Stratton, Swindon, opened on Friday with a Putting Down Roots event.

The space will allow Ukrainians to produce their own food.

"It helps being able to do something meaningful with people," said Tanya Tymofeienko, who came to the UK from Ukraine two years ago.

"It's what keeps you moving. If you don't move, you get depressed about the news."

Ms Tymofeienko came to the UK with her two children, who are now six and seven-years-old.

"My grandma had an allotment and I've always wanted to do this with my children," she said.

"That dream is being fulfilled here now."

The site, secured by Stratton St Margaret Parish Council, will feature 12 large growing beds, a sunflower garden and a poly tunnel.

It will also host local talks from experts, teaching key growing skills to users.

Vice-chair of Swindon Welcomes Ukraine Kris Talikowski said the allotment will "serve as a physical representation of the strength of the Ukrainian people in the face of adversity".

"It's been a tough week in the rain, but we are finally getting it ready for planting in the spring," he said.

"Ukrainians grow a lot of root veg, like beets and carrots, that they can make Borscht with, a beetroot soup."

Daniella Goba came to Swindon two months ago and said she is "eager" to try something new

Daniella Goba, who came to Swindon from Odessa two months ago, said: "The first month was a whirl of emotions, my reality was twisted a bit.

"I'm eager to try something new. It's a great opportunity to know more people and do something together.

"When we are united, we are unstoppable."

The Putting Down Roots event also celebrated the fact that Ukrainians who came to the UK following the Russian invasion will be able to apply for 18-month extensions to their visas, which was announced by the government on Sunday.

