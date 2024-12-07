Ukrainian Americans take aim at Elon Musk’s satellites, fearing he is in Putin's pocket

A coalition of Ukrainian American organizations is aiming to stop SpaceX from launching more satellites, citing worries over founder Elon Musk’s connections to Russian President Vladimir Putin and the unclear standing of the Department of Government Efficiency, President-elect Donald Trump’s quasi-official advisory group.

The Ukrainian Congress Committee of America filed a petition with the Federal Communications Commission for the agency to deny SpaceX’s application to send out more of its Starlink satellites. The Committee, which advocates for over 1 million Americans of Ukrainian descent, expressed environmental concerns and fears that Musk may be getting cozy with Putin, a claim that Musk denies.

The committee filed a motion for the FCC to deny any SpaceX applications over the apparent conflict between Musk’s business interests and his new role. DOGE, as the committee is known, is expected to recommend cuts to the federal budget, including at agencies Musk often fights.

Starlink and Ukraine until recently were on the same network, figuratively speaking, with Musk’s fleet of low-orbiting satellites essential to Ukraine’s war efforts. Today much of the country’s communications take place over Starlink since Russia's 2022 invasion brought down a significant portion of the country's mobile phone network. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Trump (and Musk) after his reelection using the satellites.

But after Musk initially challenging Putin to a one-on-one fight over Ukraine, many have questioned the billionaire entrepreneur's support for the country. Musk proposed a peace plan seen as pro-Russian; he interference with Starlink during a Ukrainian offensive; and reports of secret calls between Musk and Putin have worried he could well use the service to benefit Russia.

“We don't have an issue with his Twitter X platform or making cars. We have an issue with him taking sides in what is a war of aggression against a country that never invaded anybody,” said Arthur Belenduik, lead counsel for the Ukrainian coalition. “He’s starting to play geopolitics and engaging in essence in foreign policy and it’s not his job to do foreign policy.”

Ukraine’s top military-intelligence officer said Russian fighters are already using Musk’s satellites to their advantage, according to the Wall Street Journal. The tech billionaire called the allegations “categorically false.”

SpaceX did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the Ukrainian coalition’s efforts to halt its satellite launch application. The company is aiming to launch more satellites to expand its reach worldwide.

Musk has not responded to USA TODAY requests for comment over DOGE.

Tricia McLaughlin, A spokesperson for Vivek Ramaswamy, Musk’s counterpart at DOGE, told USA TODAY, "The team is committed to making sure all DOGE activities are conducted properly and in full compliance with ethical and legal requirements."

The Ukrainian coalition is concerned Musk’s ambiguous position in Trump’s ear will allow him to pressure regulatory agencies to favor his companies.

“He’s making it clear that a lot of the things he wants to get rid of in the government are things that are hurting him,” Belenduik said.

Trump’s incoming Federal Communications Commission chair and current Commissioner Brendan Carr has said he did not expect the agency to restore $888.5 million in subsidies to Musk's Starlink service.

Many experts have said a serious reexamination of federal spending is necessary and Musk might be the one to do it though they have questioned how he will pull it off.

SpaceX has vociferously denied allegations that its work is detrimental to the environment.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukrainian Americans fear Elon Musk will use DOGE to help Russia