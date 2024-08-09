Ukrainian B-girl at the Olympics through war and a newborn

STORY: Anna Ponomarenko wouldn't let war or the birth of her daughter get in the way of performing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

She's one of three athletes representing Ukraine in the new Olympic discipline of breaking.

And nine months ago, she gave birth to a daughter.

“Yes, she hears the music, she's moving, so, yeah.”

She says people told her she'd need at least a couple of years to get back into form after having a baby, and that she'd have no time to qualify.

"And I told myself like 'No, like there is nothing that I can do like I will do everything like possible to make it happen.' So I've been just keeping practicing all during all the pregnancy, I won a couple of events during the pregnancy."

Ponomarenko was also determined not to let Russia's war in Ukraine impact her performance.

“After the war began, I told myself that if I'm going (to get) depressed or if I'm going to show my, like, aggression or like some bad energy into my dance, it’s not gonna help my people. It's not gonna help my family. So I can just do better. I just want to bring the happiness, the smile on their faces. This is really what can help now.”

A total of 32 athletes - 16 B-boys and 16 B-girls - from around the world are competing for Olympic medals in breaking battles.

Athletes need to be able to flip, spin, and balance like gymnasts, but make it all groove along to the music.

And they don’t even get to choose the music. Instead, a DJ plays music of their choosing, and the athletes need to fit their best tricks to the soundtrack.