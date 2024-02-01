A Ukrainian couple, held as POWs, are finally reunited

STORY: This Ukrainian couple thought they might never see each other again.

They were both taken as prisoners of war soon after Russia's full-scale invasion two years ago.

PANINA: "We had waited for so long to speak, to embrace, to talk. When it happened, we were so happy. We would not wish on anyone the things we had gone through."

Illia Muzyka and Alina Panina have been together since 2019.

They met at work - and in 2021 they were posted to Mariupol's busy commercial port as dog handlers, inspecting cargo.

When Russia invaded, its forces quickly surrounded Mariupol, razing much of the city and turning it into the deadliest battleground of the conflict.

Muzyka and Panina took up arms to defend a local factory.

Muzyka was taken first.

Panina ended up at Mariupol's giant Azovstal steel works - where Ukrainian troops mounted a final stand against the Russians.

After Volodymyr Zelenskiy ordered them to surrender, she, too, was taken prisoner.

MUZYKA: "I did not know whether she had been or still was in captivity. I thought..."

PANINA: "He thought they shot me dead."

This is the moment they reunited - in the corridor of a Kyiv hospital.

Panina was released in October 2022 - and Muzkya was freed more than a year later in January 2024.

Reuters could not independently verify their accounts - and Russia's defense ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

Ukrainian authorities estimate around 8,000 Ukrainians, both civilian and military, are being held captive by Russia.

Moscow does not provide overall figures on the number of Russians being held in Ukraine.